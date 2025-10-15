MEA Energy Association Honors Tom Wind of NorthWestern Energy with Meritorious Service Award

Provided assistance to a woman who had fallen in freezing weather and was unable to get up, ensuring her safety until further help could be rendered.

His actions reflect the core values of community care, responsiveness, and personal responsibility...” — John Gann

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to present Tom Wind, town manager for NorthWestern Energy in Anaconda, Montana, with a Meritorious Service Award in recognition of his thoughtful and commendable actions in the service of another.During a period of freezing weather, Wind came across a woman who had fallen and was unable to get up. Demonstrating concern, composure, and compassion, he promptly provided assistance to ensure her safety and well-being. Wind stayed with her until additional help arrived, offering reassurance and support during a vulnerable situation.His actions reflect the core values of community care, responsiveness, and personal responsibility—values deeply embedded in the professional culture of NorthWestern Energy and shared by the MEA community.“The award recipients embody positive values and qualities that make valuable contributions to society,” said John Gann, senior vice president of membership and marketing at MEA. “Tom Wind’s response is a reflection of both his character and the professional development he has received as a leader within NorthWestern Energy.”NorthWestern Energy, a member of MEA since 2003, provides electricity and natural gas service to approximately 775,300 customers across Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park.The MEA Meritorious Service Award is presented to individuals from member companies who perform praiseworthy actions in service to others. These deeds may not necessarily involve life-threatening situations but nonetheless exemplify integrity, compassion, and civic responsibility. Learn more about all MEA award recipients at MEAenergy.org/awards About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.