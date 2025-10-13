Maureen Smith Joins Multimedia Plus as Strategic Advisor

Maureen Smith joins the MMP advisory team with more than a decade of experience in luxury retail. Multimedia Plus (MMP) is the leading provider of associate training and communications solutions for retail and hospitality brands worldwide. Through its flagship platform, INCITE, MMP empowers companies to transform performance at scale.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multimedia Plus (MMP), a leading provider of mobile training, communications, and task management solutions for retail and hospitality, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maureen Smith as a Strategic Advisor.Maureen joins the MMP advisory team with more than a decade of experience in luxury retail. Her career spans high-impact roles at iconic brands including Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, ba&sh, Zegna, and Akris. She has led teams across retail training, wholesale brand management, and VIP marketing, combining strategic leadership with a passion for frontline excellence.“We are thrilled to welcome Maureen to the team,” said David Harouche, CEO and Founder of Multimedia Plus. “She brings an incredible understanding of what it takes to engage and empower associates, especially in luxury retail. Her insights will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our platform to meet the dynamic needs of today’s retail workforce.”“I’ve spent my career focused on elevating the store experience through strong training, storytelling, and a deep understanding of the customer,” said Maureen Smith. “Joining Multimedia Plus as a Strategic Advisor is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of how we engage and empower frontline teams across the industry.”Maureen’s work has consistently bridged the gap between corporate goals and in-store execution. Her hands-on experience across merchandising, sales, and training allows her to advise on scalable strategies that improve performance and elevate the customer experience.Maureen joins a distinguished group of advisors at Multimedia Plus who bring diverse retail and technology expertise to guide the company’s strategic initiatives and growth.About Multimedia PlusMultimedia Plus (MMP) is the leading provider of associate training and communications solutions for retail and hospitality brands worldwide. Through its flagship platform, INCITE, MMP empowers companies to transform performance at scale. Clients include top names across luxury, fashion, specialty, and mass retail.For more information, visit www.multimediaplus.com

INCITE® revolutionizes the way organizations train their frontline associates, communicate with their teams, and drive sales in-store.

