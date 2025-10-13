HMCTS reinforces complaints channels for interpreting issues
HMCTS operates three distinct complaint pathways:
It’s important that legal professionals are aware of the different pathways.
Proper complaint reporting drives improvements and will help to shape reforms, including new qualifications frameworks and strengthened quality assurance, launching in October 2026.
To share you experiences with using interpreter services, complete this short survey.
The survey will be open until Friday 31 October 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.