Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,003 in the last 365 days.

HMCTS reinforces complaints channels for interpreting issues

HMCTS operates three distinct complaint pathways:

It’s important that legal professionals are aware of the different pathways.

Proper complaint reporting drives improvements and will help to shape reforms, including new qualifications frameworks and strengthened quality assurance, launching in October 2026.

To share you experiences with using interpreter services, complete this short survey. 

The survey will be open until Friday 31 October 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HMCTS reinforces complaints channels for interpreting issues

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more