Reclaim247 Says FCA Proposal Reinforces Why Drivers Still Need Support with Mis-Sold Car Finance

With 500,000+ claim checks done, Reclaim247 says the FCA’s redress consultation underscores the ongoing need for easy, accessible car finance claim support.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 500,000 claim checks completed, Reclaim247 says the FCA’s redress consultation highlights the continued need for simple, accessible help in navigating car finance claims As the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) outlines a proposed redress scheme for motor finance mis-selling, Reclaim247 says the announcement validates what thousands of drivers have long believed: that their finance agreements may not have been fair, and that support is needed to uncover what really happened.Reclaim247 has already completed over 500,000 car finance claim checks, many involving customers who were unaware that hidden commissions, unfair interest rates or limited lending options may have been part of their agreement.“This is a significant step, but it doesn’t mean drivers can sit back and wait,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “You still need to know whether your own deal was affected, and the reality is many people won’t be contacted by their lender. That’s why we built a service to help them take action confidently.”FCA Identifies Widespread Mis-SellingAccording to the FCA, car finance agreements between 6 April 2007 and 1 November 2024 may have been affected by one of the following:Discretionary Commission Arrangements – where a broker raised your interest rate to boost their own commissionUnfairly High Commission – where the commission was excessive in relation to the loan valueContractually Tied Arrangements – where brokers offered deals from only one lender, despite claiming to compare optionsThese issues are at the heart of many of the car finance claims Reclaim247 has already investigated. Customers frequently describe surprise balloon payments, rushed paperwork, or never being told about broker commissions.No Paperwork? No Problem.Reclaim247 removes the usual barriers that stop people from checking their eligibility. Drivers do not need any documents or even the name of the finance provider. A name, address and date of birth is all it takes to begin a search.This has proven especially useful for those exploring PCP claims , where key terms may never have been fully explained.“There are millions of drivers out there who may be owed money but won’t be contacted directly,” added Franks. “If you’ve moved house, changed your details or your lender no longer holds the data, you’ll need to take action yourself – and we’re here to help you do that.”Legal Guidance with a Human TouchIf someone qualifies to proceed, Reclaim247 assigns a regulated legal partner who also acts as the customer’s dedicated case handler. Through the secure Reclaim247 portal, customers can:Track progressUpload documentsCommunicate directly with their handlerThe goal is to keep the process clear, supportive and efficient from start to finish.No Win, No Fee. Free to Begin.Reclaim247 operates on a no win, no fee model. There is no cost to begin the process, and no obligation to continue after the initial check. A success fee only applies if compensation is recovered through a valid car finance claim or PCP claim.Start Your Free Check TodayIf you financed a car between 2007 and 2024, and something about the agreement never felt clear, Reclaim247 can help you check whether mis-sold car finance may be involved.Start your free eligibility check in under 60 seconds at www.Reclaim247.co.uk About Reclaim247Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK-based claims management company specialising in car finance claims. The company supports drivers across the country in identifying cases of mis-sold car finance, offering fast eligibility checks, secure digital support and a fully managed no win, no fee service. With more than 500,000 checks completed, Reclaim247 continues to help consumers take informed action on past agreements.

