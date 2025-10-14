Period Pain Relief Device Market Projected to Reach $1.59 Billion with 9.7% CAGR by 2029

Period Pain Relief Device Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Period Pain Relief Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Period Pain Relief Device Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size for period pain relief devices has seen a swift expansion. It is projected to increase from $1.00 billion in 2024 to $1.10 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Several factors contribute to this uptick in the historical period, including a rise in dysmenorrhea cases among women, enhanced acceptance of self-care and personal wellness products, burgeoning innovation in smart and integrated pain relief devices, increased accessibility of period pain relief products on e-commerce platforms, and a surge in healthcare spending that supports women's health solutions.

The market for period pain relief devices is anticipated to experience robust growth in the immediate future. It's projected to elevate to a valuation of $1.59 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This projected surge can be credited to heightened awareness surrounding menstrual wellbeing, the rising demand for non-intrusive pain relief methods, a growing inclination towards drug-free substitutes for painkillers, an upsurge in the adoption of portable healthcare devices and wearable technology, and the increasing sway of social media on the promotion of menstrual health. The forecast period is expected to unveil significant strides in wearable tech, advancements in pain alleviation technology, substantial investments in R&D, innovations in compact portable devices, and the launch of flexible period pain relief solutions.

Download a free sample of the period pain relief device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28291&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Period Pain Relief Device Market?

The escalating female demographic is anticipated to spur the advancement of the period pain relief device market in the future. The term female population relates to the total count of women in a specific region at a certain time. Owing to enhanced healthcare and lengthened life expectancy, more women are living longer and healthier lives, contributing to the rise in the female population. A period pain relief device aids this demographic by alleviating menstrual discomfort, boosting daily efficiency, and improving overall well-being during menstruation. For instance, as reported by Global Media Insight, a web solutions agency based in UAE, the female population in the UAE witnessed an increase from 3.87 million in 2024 to 4.11 million in Jun 2025. Consequently, the growing female population is fuelling the expansion of the period pain relief device market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Period Pain Relief Device Market?

Major players in the Period Pain Relief Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Omron Healthcare Inc.

• Beurer GmbH

• Pure Enrichment

• PainPod BioTechnology Limited

• Kinetik Medical Devices Limited

• Alpha Femtech GmbH

• Aayush Wellness Ltd

• BeYou Ltd.

• BioElectronics Corporation

• DeoDoc Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Period Pain Relief Device Market?

Leading businesses in the period pain relief device market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions such as dual-mode period pain relief devices to enhance pain management, elevate user comfort, and broaden their clientele. A dual-mode period pain relief device is a device that employs two supportive techniques, like heat and vibration or heat and electrical stimulation, to more efficiently ease menstrual pain than a device with a single mode. For instance, Matri, a period wellness company based in India, introduced Matri Pro in May 2025. This clever device is crafted to deliver personalized period pain relief. It provides immediate, medication-free relief from menstrual cramps utilizing advanced TENS technology. Offering 30 intensity levels and both wired and wireless modes, it is designed for discreet use anywhere. It's been certified and clinically tested, providing women the power to more effectively manage their pain without the side effects of drugs, enhancing the quality of life during menstruation.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Period Pain Relief Device Market

The period pain relief device market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Heating Pads, Massage Devices, Wearable Devices, Acupressure Devices, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Electric Heating, Battery-Powered Devices, Magnetic Therapy, Infrared Therapy

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Pharmacies, Medical Stores

4) By Application: Menstrual Cramps Relief, Abdominal Pain Relief, Lower Back Pain Relief

5) By End User: Home Care, Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Heating Pads: Electric Heating Pads, Microwaveable Heating Pads, Battery-Powered Heating Pads

2) By Massage Devices: Handheld Massagers, Vibrating Massagers, Roller Massagers

3) By Wearable Devices: Smart Heat Wearables, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Wearables, Infrared Therapy Wearables

4) By Acupressure Devices: Acupressure Belts, Acupressure Mats, Acupressure Massage Rings

5) By Other Product Types: Cold Therapy Devices, Aromatherapy Devices, Herbal Or Infusion-Based Devices

View the full period pain relief device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/period-pain-relief-device-global-market-report

Global Period Pain Relief Device Market - Regional Insights

In the Period Pain Relief Device Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in market size in 2024. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report encapsulates data from several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Period Pain Relief Device Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Menstrual Health Apps Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/menstrual-health-apps-global-market-report

Endometrial Ablation Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/endometrial-ablation-devices-global-market-report

Pain Management Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pain-management-drugs-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.