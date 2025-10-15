The Business Research Company

Virtual Reality Therapy Hardware Market to Reach $3.84 Billion by 2029 | Report by The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $3.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Virtual Reality Therapy Hardware Market Worth?

The market size of virtual reality therapy hardware has seen monumental growth over the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $1.56 billion in 2024 to $1.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The surge in growth during the historic period can be traced back to factors such as the increased use of VR in healthcare for exposure therapy, a higher rate of anxiety disorders and PTSD, an upswing in investments in healthcare innovation, endorsement from research studies on the effectiveness of VR, and an increased level of consciousness among therapists and clinicians.

In the coming years, the market size for virtual reality therapy hardware is predicted to experience significant growth, expanding to a value of $3.84 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. This growth throughout the forecast period can be linked to an increase in the appeal of non-invasive, medication-free treatment options, the inclusion of VR therapy in critical mental health schemes, mounting governmental and insurance backing for digital health instruments, rising affordability and approachability of VR hardware, and growth in applications throughout rehabilitation, neurology, and pain management. Essential trends throughout the forecast period consist of the manufacture of lightweight and ergonomic VR headsets, the integration of eye-tracking and biofeedback sensors, the embrace of wireless and cloud-connected VR gadgets, the inclusion of AI-driven customization in therapeutic content, and advancements in haptic feedback and immersive environments.

What Are The Factors Driving The Virtual Reality Therapy Hardware Market?

The escalation in mental health illnesses is projected to drive the expansion of the virtual reality therapy hardware market in the future. These mental conditions, which can significantly impede daily activities and life quality, impact an individual's thoughts, emotions, behaviors, or mood. The surge in social isolation associated with these growing mental disorders, in turn, increases stress and anxiety, damages emotional health, and incites mental health complications. This increasing mental health crisis amplifies the need for virtual reality therapy hardware. Such immersive technologies offer efficient, attainable treatment substitutes capable of delivering exposure therapy, mindfulness training, and therapeutic interventions in regulated virtual realms. To illustrate, in May 2024, the American Psychiatric Association - a professional organization of psychologists based in the US - reported that 43% of adults felt more anxious compared to 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022, signifying consistent anxiety level growth. Consequently, the proliferation of mental disorders triggers the expansion of the virtual reality therapy hardware market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Virtual Reality Therapy Hardware Market?

Major players in the Virtual Reality Therapy Hardware Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Apple Inc.

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• Penumbra Inc.

• HTC Corporation

• Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Limited

• MindMaze SA

• XRHealth Inc.

• MyndVR Inc.

• AppliedVR Inc.

• NuEyes Technologies Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Virtual Reality Therapy Hardware Market In The Future?

Large corporations active in the virtual reality therapy hardware market are concentrating on innovating advanced items such as healthcare tools powered by virtual reality to enhance treatment results and individualised therapy experiences. Health-related tools based on virtual reality employ immersive simulations to help in diagnosis, treatment, and recovery, and they improve patient care by delivering interactive, managed, and personalized therapeutic experiences. To illustrate, Penumbra, Inc., an American healthcare company launched the REAL y-Series, a superior VR therapy hardware platform, in March 2022. The system merges a VR headset, full-body movement sensors, and an improved clinician interface known as TherapyView, facilitating immersive, hands-free recovery exercises that are tailored to specific patient needs. This launch extended the company's all-inclusive VR-based healthcare system with many more activities and experiences directed towards enhancing patient care and clinical recovery therapy, integrating superior hardware and a more advanced therapist interface to modify therapy programs for an expanded range of rehabilitation patients.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Virtual Reality Therapy Hardware Market Share?

The virtual reality therapy hardware market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Head-Mounted Displays, Motion Tracking Devices, Haptic Feedback Devices, Virtual Reality (VR) Cameras, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Mental Health, Physical Rehabilitation, Pain Management, Phobia Treatment, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs): Standalone Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), Tethered Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), Smartphone-based Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), Mixed Reality Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)

2) By Motion Tracking Devices: Optical Motion Trackers, Inertial Motion Trackers, Magnetic Motion Trackers, Mechanical Motion Trackers

3) By Haptic Feedback Devices: Gloves With Haptic Feedback, Suits With Haptic Feedback, Handheld Haptic Controllers, Exoskeleton-based Haptic Devices

4) By Virtual Reality (VR) Cameras: 360-Degree Virtual Reality (VR) Cameras, Stereoscopic Virtual Reality (VR) Cameras, Monoscopic Virtual Reality (VR) Cameras, Multi-Lens Virtual Reality (VR) Cameras

5) By Other Product Types: Virtual Reality (VR) Treadmills, Virtual Reality (VR) Sensors And Trackers, Virtual Reality (VR) Motion Platforms, Virtual Reality (VR) Interaction Controllers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Virtual Reality Therapy Hardware Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for virtual reality therapy hardware. Anticipated growth for this leading region is outlined in the Virtual Reality Therapy Hardware Global Market Report 2025. The report thoroughly covers all critical regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

