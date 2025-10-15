The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Virtual Reality Phantom Limb Pain Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Expected to grow to $2.18 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Virtual Reality Phantom Limb Pain Therapy Market Size And Growth?

The market size for virtual reality therapy for phantom limb pain has seen unprecedented growth in the past few years. It's anticipated that the market will surge from $0.79 billion in 2024 to $0.97 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. This growth can be credited to several factors, including the increasing number of amputees suffering from phantom limb pain, the growing consciousness of non-drug pain management solutions, the use of VR-based mirror therapy in medical environments, the surge of research and clinical trials supporting the effectiveness of VR therapy, and the increasing investment in rehabilitative technology.

In the coming years, a substantial expansion is expected in the virtual reality phantom limb pain therapy market. The market is estimated to achieve a worth of $2.18 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) recorded at 22.5%. Several factors contribute to this projected increase during the forecast period. These include the growing adoption of home-based VR phantom limb pain therapy, the incorporation of AI and motion tracking for tailored treatments, burgeoning partnerships between hospitals and VR solution providers, the escalating need for remote surveillance and tele-rehabilitation, and improved affordability and transportability of VR therapy tools. Major anticipated trends during the forecast period encompass the use of immersive VR settings for pain alleviation, motion sensors for tracking limbs, AI for customized treatments, gamified exercise regimes for enhanced patient involvement, and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Virtual Reality Phantom Limb Pain Therapy Market?

The growth of the virtual reality phantom limb pain therapy market is anticipated to be driven by an increasing amputee population. This demographic refers to all individuals who have encountered either full or partial limb loss, and who are primary recipients of specialized therapeutic care and rehabilitation. The increase in the amputee population is due to the escalating incidences of diabetes, which can lead to further complications like nerve damage and poor circulation, both of which can necessitate limb amputations, therefore magnifying the need for prosthetic care and rehabilitation. By providing an immersive and interactive environment, virtual reality phantom limb pain therapy aids in retraining the brain, lessening the perception of pain, and enhancing the overall life quality of patients. As reported by the Amputee Coalition, a nonprofit organization based in the US, in February 2024, around 5.6 million Americans are living with limb differences or limb loss. This includes 2.3 million people with limb loss and roughly 3.4 million with limb differences. Consequently, this increasing amputee population is propelling growth within the virtual reality phantom limb pain therapy market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Virtual Reality Phantom Limb Pain Therapy Market?

Major players in the Virtual Reality Phantom Limb Pain Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

• Lenovo Group Ltd

• Mayo Clinic

• The University of Texas at Dallas

• Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

• HTC Corporation

• MindMaze SA

• XRHealth Inc.

• HaptX Inc.

• Limber Health Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Virtual Reality Phantom Limb Pain Therapy Market?

Prominent firms in the virtual reality phantom limb pain therapy market are increasingly opting for strategic partnerships as a way to enrich their product line and expedite their market entry. Such partnerships represent formal arrangements between two or more corporations that leverage their individual strengths, resources, or expertise towards shared business objectives. They accelerate innovation, widen market access, and give a competitive edge without necessitating full mergers or acquisitions. This is exemplified in the partnership between the University of Texas at Dallas, a research institution in the US, and Veterans Affairs (VA) North Texas Health Care System, a US-based healthcare provider, in December 2022. Their joint projects introduced the Mixed Reality System for Managing Phantom Pain (Mr. MAPP), which heralds a new era in virtual therapy concentrated on phantom limb pain. Mr. MAPP is a combination of a VR headset, a camera, and a laptop, generating a 3D virtual model of the amputee's absent limb and enabling users to participate in virtual activities that assist the brain in reconciling conflicting pain signals resulting from the amputation. This alliance's objective is to offer an engaging home-based alternative to conventional mirror therapy, alleviate pain, enhance function, and propose a potentially non-opioid treatment option for phantom limb pain.

How Is The Virtual Reality Phantom Limb Pain Therapy Market Segmented?

The virtual reality phantom limb pain therapy market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Technology: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Therapy Type: Immersive Virtual Reality (VR) Therapy, Non-Immersive Virtual Reality (VR) Therapy, Mixed Reality Therapy

3) By Patient Type: Upper Limb Amputees, Lower Limb Amputees

4) By Application: Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Homecare Settings, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), Motion Tracking Sensors, Haptic Feedback Devices, Virtual Reality (VR) Gloves, Virtual Reality (VR) Treadmills, Eye-Tracking Devices

2) By Software: Immersive Virtual Reality (VR) Therapy Applications, Non-Immersive Virtual Reality (VR) Therapy Applications, Mixed Reality Therapy Applications, artificial intelligence (AI)-Based Therapy Modules, Gamified Rehabilitation Software

3) By Services: Clinical Implementation Services, Remote Patient Monitoring Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Consultation Services, Therapy Customization Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Virtual Reality Phantom Limb Pain Therapy Market?

For the year 2025, North America is projected to dominate the global market for virtual reality phantom limb pain therapy as per the report. The study envelops various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, along with the Middle East and Africa.

