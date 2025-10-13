IAM launches revitalisation plan of Tamagnini Barbosa Market to optimise space layout and add cooked food area

MACAU, October 13 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) launches the revitalisation plan of Tamagnini Barbosa Market. On the premise of no major construction and demolition works, the existing public space and the layout and design of stalls will be adjusted with optimisation of facilities and addition of cooked food area to create a new-style market that separates dry and wet areas and offers diverse consumer experiences. In addition, there will be space reserved for connection with the future public sports park to achieve a synergistic effect and enhance community vibrancy.

The revitalisation will be carried out in two stages. The first stage (first floor) construction works are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026, during which all stalls will be open for business as usual on the ground floor; the second stage (ground floor) construction works are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2026, during which the fresh and live food stalls will suspend the business temporarily or move to temporary stalls for business operation depending on the preferences of the stall tenants. The cooked food area on the first floor is expected to be open for business in the third quarter of 2026, whereas it is endeavoured to resume the business of the fresh and live food stalls on the ground floor in the first quarter of 2027.

IAM held an explanatory session for the stall tenants of Tamagnini Barbosa Market to introduce the revitalisation plan and listen to their opinions on the relocation arrangements during the construction period. The stall tenants generally agreed with the direction of revitalisation of Tamagnini Barbosa Market and they were mainly concerned about the relocation time, the business resumption arrangements and others. The representatives of IAM answered their questions one by one during the session.

Keeping fresh and live food stalls on ground floor and adding cooked food area on the first floor

With respect to the overall layout, it is planned to group all fresh and live food stalls on the ground floor for business operation to exert the cluster effect and enhance the shopping experience of consumers. Moreover, the layout will be rearranged according to the current merchandise types, including fish selling area, meat selling area, chilled food selling area, vegetables and fruits selling area, traditional grocery stalls and others. A cooked food area is planned to be established on the first floor, comprising 16 stalls of light meals and cooked food. The cooked food stalls currently on the ground floor will be moved to the first floor for business operation and 150 customer seats will be added to satisfy the demands of stall tenants and the public.

Dry and wet separation to optimise business and shopping environment

In terms of space design, the original entrances and exits will be retained with widening of public access and increase in stall areas to create more comfortable business environment and shopping routes. Among them, the fish stalls will adopt a dry and wet separation design to separate the sale area and the logistics area. Splash guards will also be added to the front of the sale tables to block water and prevent splashes. The vegetables and fruits selling area will adopt a curved design to enhance visual spaciousness and flexibility of product display. In addition to cooked food stalls, the cooked food area on the first floor will also feature stalls with open kitchen islands that are suitable for selling light meals, providing diverse and neat environment for business operators and consumers.

Connecting with public sports park and car park to enhance community vibrancy

As regards the facilities and equipment, it is planned to add barrier-free elevators and nursing room, optimise the lighting equipment of the market, and improve the overall sewerage and ventilation systems, etc. Furthermore, a corridor will be built to connect to the car park of Edifício Toi Fai and a footbridge connecting point will be reserved for connection with the public sports park to be established in the future. With the synergistic effect from various aspects, a lively and diversified venue will be created to enhance the vibrancy of the overall community.