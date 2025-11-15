Birdfy Joins Wild Bird Feeding Institute's Board of Directors and Receives Industry Recognition for Flagship Product

The Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo — WBFI Smart Birding Product of the Year. Birdfy receives industry recognition for its flagship product.

Birdfy receives a Board of Directors seat from the Wild Bird Feeding Institute, a renowned association for the wild bird feeding industry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy officially joined the Board of Directors at the Wild Bird Feeding Institute, a renowned outfit for the wild bird feeding industry, at the WBFI 2025 Annual Meeting Nov. 4-6 in San Antonio, Texas. With a history of over 40 years, the WBFI serves as the only association for the industry, and is dedicated to the expansion of wild bird feeding and bringing nature closer to bird lovers. Boasting an extensive network of industry members, it plays a crucial role in elevating quality standards and establishing best practices of the industry.

"For us, a WBFI board seat is a milestone — a recognition of Birdfy’s commitment to this community and of the values we share with WBFI members," Birdfy CEO Allen Chen said.

"Netvue will bring new energy and resources to WBFI: Connecting more members from Asia; contributing funding, equipment, and R&D data; and strengthening cooperative marketing among member companies. Together, we can help expand and modernize the global bird feeding ecosystem."

Also at the annual meeting, Birdfy received the award of the Smart Birding Product of the Year for its flagship product — the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo. The honor is the first of its kind ever granted by the WBFI. It accentuates the fact that the efforts to connect people with nature are more and more underpinned by advanced technology and innovative birding products.

Sharing a Vision, Joining the Flock

Since its establishment, the WBFI has been committed to helping connect people with nature through education, awareness, and conservation partnerships. With the WBFI Research Foundation, which was founded in 2005, the association has led annual consumer market research and scientific research projects, in an effort to benefit the hobby of wild bird feeding. It has maintained solid partnerships with renowned organizations such as the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology and the National Wildlife Refuge Association.

In December 2024, Birdfy officially joined the flock and became a member of the WBFI. What prompted the move is a shared vision: To grow the wild bird feeding hobby, and to make wild bird feeding more fun and accessible to every bird lover. This shared vision further expanded the scope of their partnership.

Now with the acceptance of the role as a board director, Birdfy has taken on further responsibilities to advance industry standards and promote responsible bird feeding, while initiating collaborations in supporting WBFI's research, public education campaigns, and conservation efforts. With a long-term commitment to making bird feeding a better industry, Birdfy will continue to leverage its expertise in developing smart bird feeders with cutting-edge technology, and lead the best practices in the field.

Birdfy's Flagship Feeder Receives Industry Recognition

The WBFI celebrates the significant contributions made by outstanding members annually by honoring the best retailer and best products. This year, it granted the first smart birding product award to Birdfy, certifying the smart innovator's significant presence in the industry.

The award winner — the Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo — is a well-acclaimed flagship product released by Birdfy in 2024. As an honoree of the 2025 CES Innovation Awards, it has also won gold at the American Good Design Awards. The model emerged to be the world's first smart bird feeder with two cameras offering three stunning perspectives. Both its front and side cameras facilitate the standard 1080p wide-angle video recording. And with an auto-tracking lens, the front camera can also trace and zoom in on avian friends to capture stunning moments. It comes with free access to AI bird identification, and similar to its predecessors, a real-time viewing feature and instant "bird's here" notifications on an accompanying app.

Since its debut, the flagship feeder has attracted massive media attention and risen to be a sought-after smart feeder among bird enthusiasts. It helps bring the captivating moments of backyard wild birds right to every birder's fingertips.

A Better Bird Feeding Landscape In Prospect

Looking into the future, Birdfy will continue its effort in developing and elevating the industry standards of wild bird feeding. The endeavor is to uphold the finest quality and establish the best industry practices for all industry members and bird feeding innovators. It will also remain its top priority to better connect people with nature by bringing the ultimate birding experience to every birding enthusiast.

