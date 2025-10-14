Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Diagnosis Market to Expand at a 18.3% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $4.25 Bn

Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Diagnosis Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Diagnosis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Diagnosis Market Worth?

The market size for AI-supported diagnoses in ophthalmology has experienced quick growth in previous years. It's projected to increase from $1.83 billion in 2024 to $2.17 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. Factors contributing to this historical growth phase include heightened awareness regarding ocular disorder early detection, a surge in demand for precise and efficient retinal imaging, an escalating occurrence of diabetic retinopathy, a rising elderly population, and significant investment in healthcare infrastructure.

The market for AI-assisted ophthalmic diagnosis is expected to surge dramatically in the coming years, estimated to reach $4.26 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. This projected growth in this sector can be credited to the increasing adoption of AI in teleophthalmology, the growing need for accessible and remote eye care solutions, greater emphasis on preventive eye care, a rise in remote diagnosis and teleophthalmology, and more regulatory approvals for AI-based ophthalmic instruments. The anticipated trends over the forecast period involve improvements in deep learning algorithms for the analysis of retinal images, the introduction of innovative, portable, autonomous AI-based eye screening gadgets, the synchronization of AI diagnostics with electronic health records, the emergence of innovative multi-disease detection platforms, and the merging of AI with telemedicine for remote eye care.

What Are The Factors Driving The Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Diagnosis Market?

The increased number of eye disorders is projected to boost the expansion of the market for ophthalmic artificial intelligence-assisted diagnosis. Eye disorders, which refer to medical conditions or abnormalities impairing the eye's structure or functionality, are escalating due to the extended use of digital devices. These circumstances result in digital eye strain, aridity, and future vision problems from extended exposure to blue light and lowered blinking frequency. The use of ophthalmic artificial intelligence in diagnosis aids in the analysis of medical images and patient data. This technology enables early, accurate detection, classification, and prediction of eye disorders, facilitating timely treatments to mitigate the risk of losing vision. For example, the Association of Optometrists, based in the UK, reported in September 2023, England registered 22,552 new vision impairment certifications in 2022. Out of these, diabetic eye disease accounted for 1,344 cases, glaucoma made up 3,614 cases, and there were 10,865 cases associated with age-related macular degeneration. Consequently, the growing prevalence of eye disorders fuels the evolution of the market for ophthalmic artificial intelligence-assisted diagnosis.

Who Are The Major Players In The Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Diagnosis Market?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Diagnosis Industry?

Key players in the ophthalmic artificial intelligence-aided diagnostics sector are concentrating on creating inventive solutions like ocular data-as-a-service platforms. This aims to enrich diagnostic precision, optimize patient care, and foster predictive understanding of eye disorders. An ocular data-as-a-service platform serves as a digital tool that provides eye health information as required. It allows ophthalmologists, medical facilities, and AI diagnostic instruments to remotely access, distribute, and scrutinize retinal pictures and further ocular information for better diagnosis, surveillance, and study. For example, Topcon Healthcare Solutions Inc., a firm offering digital healthcare solutions located in the US, unveiled IDHea in May 2025. The aim is to simplify ophthalmic diagnostics and uplift patient results. IDHea is a cloud-enabled platform that speeds up AI and digital health innovation by offering quick, safe access to both real-world and clinical ocular datasets. It enables scholars to stimulate advancements in eye and systemic disease care by transforming clinical information into valuable, AI-driven insights. Relying on the FAST philosophy, Fast, Accessible, Safe, and Transparent, IDHea facilitates predictive, customized, and preemptive patient care while maintaining stringent privacy and governance norms.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Diagnosis Market Share?

The ophthalmic artificial intelligence-assisted diagnosis market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

2) By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Imaging Centre

Subsegments:

1) By Cloud-Based: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

2) By On-Premises: Local Server Deployment, Enterprise Data Center Deployment, Private Network Deployment

What Are The Regional Trends In The Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Diagnosis Market?

In 2024, North America held the most significant market share in the ophthalmic artificial intelligence-assisted diagnosis sector. However, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the quickest growth during the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the report on the global market for AI-assisted ophthalmic diagnosis include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

