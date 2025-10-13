Celebrate the Year-End with D Asia Travels – Exclusive Holiday Packages to Bali, Maldives, Kerala & Da Nang

D Asia Travels Sdn Bhd Logo

Whether you’re planning a romantic honeymoon, a family getaway, or a group tour, D Asia Travels ensures each journey is stress-free, affordable & unforgettable.

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the year draws to a close, D Asia Travels, Malaysia’s trusted travel agency for over a decade, invites Malaysians and Singaporeans to wrap up the year in style with exclusive year-end travel deals to four of Asia’s most sought-after destinations — Bali, Maldives, Kerala, and Da Nang.This special promotion, valid for bookings made until 31 December 2025, offers unbeatable prices, family-friendly itineraries, and personalized travel experiences that blend culture, nature, and relaxation.1. Bali – The Island of the Gods AwaitsBali continues to top the list for Malaysians seeking a quick island escape. With all-inclusive Bali tour packages, travelers can enjoy 4 to 5-star beachfront resorts, private pool villas, and personalized sightseeing tours covering Ubud, Kintamani, Tanah Lot, and Nusa Penida.Whether it’s a romantic honeymoon, a family holiday, or a group adventure, D Asia Travels ensures comfort and value in every itinerary. Enjoy cultural shows, scenic temples, traditional Balinese cuisine, and rejuvenating spa experiences—all in one affordable package.Highlight:4D3N Bali Honeymoon Package from RM1,799 per personIncludes airport transfers, daily breakfast, and private tours2. Maldives – Paradise RedefinedFor couples looking to celebrate love in luxury, D Asia Travels offers exclusive Maldives honeymoon and family packages featuring all-inclusive resort stays, speedboat transfers, and romantic candlelight dinners by the sea.Choose from stunning island resorts in Male Atoll, Maafushi, or Dhiffushi, and indulge in turquoise lagoons, snorkeling adventures, and sunset cruises. The Maldives promotion comes with flexible date options and guaranteed best rates for year-end travel.Highlight:4D3N Maldives Resort Stay from RM4,299 per coupleIncludes airport transfers, meals, and ocean villa options3. Kerala – God’s Own Country ExperienceD Asia Travels, in partnership with Asian Trails India, presents a special Kerala year-end tour package designed for Malaysian travelers. The journey covers the best of Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, Alleppey, and Varkala, combining nature, culture, and relaxation.Enjoy a houseboat stay in Alleppey backwaters, tea garden visits in Munnar, wildlife experiences in Thekkady, and coastal views in Varkala. The Kerala family and honeymoon packages are customizable to suit all travel styles, with private transportation and Malaysian-friendly cuisine options.Highlight:6D5N Kerala Tour Package from RM2,899 per personIncludes hotel stay, breakfast, private car with driver, and sightseeing4. Da Nang – Vietnam’s Coastal GemDa Nang, Vietnam’s rising star, is now one of the top travel picks for Malaysians. With scenic beaches, Ba Na Hills, and the iconic Golden Bridge, this destination offers a mix of relaxation and adventure. D Asia Travels’ Da Nang year-end packages include Hoi An, Hue, and Marble Mountain excursions, with options for family tours or romantic getaways.Highlight:5D4N Da Nang & Hoi An Package from RM2,499 per personIncludes return flights, hotel, meals, and guided toursWhy Book with D Asia Travels?Over 15 years of trusted experience in travel planning across AsiaLicensed and experienced guides in every destinationFlexible itineraries – fully customizable for families, honeymooners, and groups12/7 local support and multilingual customer carePartner offices in Malaysia, India (Asian Trails India), and Indonesia (Asian Medan Travel)Limited-Time OffersThese year-end promotions are available for booking until 31 December 2025, with travel valid through March 2026. Early bookings come with exclusive discounts and free upgrades, depending on destination and availability.Whether you dream of the serene backwaters of Kerala, the golden sands of Bali, the turquoise lagoons of the Maldives, or the cultural charm of Da Nang, D Asia Travels makes it easy to turn your holiday dream into reality.About D Asia TravelsD Asia Travels Sdn Bhd is one of Malaysia’s leading travel agencies, specializing in Asia tour packages tailored for families, honeymooners, and corporate groups. With a commitment to quality, personalized service, and customer satisfaction, D Asia Travels continues to make international travel smooth, memorable, and affordable.For more information or bookings, visit www.dasiatravels.com or contact +6012-2140469 (WhatsApp).Follow D Asia Travels on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates and promo deals.

