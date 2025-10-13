Asian Trails India Unveils Exclusive India Tour Packages for Malaysian Travellers — Kerala, Kashmir, Rajasthan & More

Asian Trails India - Kerala Packages

KUALA LUMPUR, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The travel spotlight is shining on Asian Trails India, a leading tour operator now making waves across Southeast Asia with its all-in-one India tour packages tailored for Malaysian and Singaporean travelers.From the romantic backwaters of Kerala to the majestic palaces of Rajasthan, and the snowy valleys of Kashmir, Asian Trails India brings you authentic, luxurious, and affordable journeys — all booked and supported from Malaysia for your peace of mind.“Our mission is to make India travel simple, safe, and spectacular for Malaysians,” said the Asian Trails India team. “We don’t sell tours — we create travel stories that last a lifetime.”Top Trending Packages 2025 Kerala Honeymoon Packages — Houseboat stay, spice village tour, Munnar & Thekkady mountain escapes. Kerala Tour Packages – Tailored for Families from Malaysia & SingaporeGolden Triangle Tour — Explore Delhi, Agra (Taj Mahal), and Jaipur with expert guides.Kashmir & Himachal Escapes — Snow-capped adventures and romantic hideaways.South India Discovery — Tamil Nadu temples, Ayurveda retreats, and coastal heritage trails.Cultural India Tours — Rajasthan deserts, Varanasi rituals, and Mumbai city lights.Each trip includes halal-friendly options, private transfers, verified hotels, and 12/7 WhatsApp support — ensuring comfort and confidence from takeoff to touchdown.Plan Your Next India JourneyDiscover the best of India with local expertise and trusted travel partners.✅ Tailor-Made Itineraries✅ Malaysia-Based Support✅ Flexible Payment Options✅ Hassle-Free Visa AssistanceAsian Trails India and Malaysia Support428, Marudhamalai Rd, Palaniappan Nagar, New Thillai Nagar, P N Pudur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641041, India📞 +60 12-425 0469 | 📞 +918593818585 | ✉️ info@asiantrailsindia.comAsian Trails India is a leading destination management company offering expertly crafted India tour packages for travelers across Asia. Specializing in Kerala, Golden Triangle, Rajasthan, and North India tours, the company delivers authentic experiences with licensed guides, quality transport, and handpicked hotels. In partnership with D Asia Travels Malaysia and Asia Medan Indonesia, Asian Trails India provides seamless multi-country travel solutions across South and Southeast Asia.D Asia Travels Sdn Bhd is a trusted Malaysia-based travel agency more than 14 years offering tailor-made holiday packages across Asia. As part of the Discovery Asia Travel Group—together with Asian Trails India and Asia Medan Travel Indonesia—D Asia Travels connects travelers to top destinations including Kerala, Bali, Lombok, Vietnam, and beyond. With over 15 years of industry experience, the company is known for reliable service, personalized itineraries, and regional expertise, ensuring every journey is seamless from Malaysia to the heart of Asia.Asian Trails India is proud to join forces with D Asia Travels (Malaysia) and Asia Medan (Indonesia) under the Discovery Asia Travel Group. This collaboration allows us to channel extensive regional expertise and deliver enriched holiday experiences across India, Malaysia and Indonesia — combining Indian inbound tours from Asian Trails India with Malaysia-based planning capability at D Asia Travels and Indonesia inbound knowledge through Asia Medan

