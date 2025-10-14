Don’t Miss the Magic: Funfull Delivers Peak Halloween Fun and Perfect Gift Ideas

Funfull invites Treasure Valley families to celebrate the peak of Halloween season with local favorites like Lowe Family Farmstead and Shindig Farms.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fall has arrived in full color, and Funfull is helping families across Idaho embrace every moment of the season. From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to creative costume contests and cozy family nights, the FunPass brings the joy of shared experiences to life - all while offering a gift that lasts long after Halloween ends.At Lowe Family Farmstead in Kuna, the season runs through October 30, welcoming families to a world of wholesome autumn fun. Visitors can wander through a massive corn maze, pick the perfect pumpkin, enjoy hayrides, and stop by the popular “Candy Cannon” show. It is one of the region’s must-visit spots for families looking for fun things to do near me this October.Meanwhile, Shindig Farms in Nampa offers another kind of fall magic. Known for Idaho’s Original Corn Maze, Shindig combines adventure and family tradition through its sprawling pumpkin patch, hayrides, and play zones. Families can close out the season at the Free Trunk-or-Treat Event on October 31 at 6:00 p.m., complete with tractor pulls and special discounts for guests in costume.Adding to the excitement, Funfull’s nationwide Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest gives families a reason to show off their creativity online. Running from October 10 to October 31, 2025. Participants can join the fun by posting photos or videos in costume, tagging @be_funfull on Instagram and TikTok, and @wearefunfull on Facebook, and using the official hashtag #SpookyWithFunfull for a chance to win nearly $1,000 in prizes, including a $300 Target gift card and a Funfull Annual Family Package worth $699.99. The winner will be announced on November 1.“October brings out the best in families: imagination, laughter, and connection,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Whether it’s visiting local farms like Shindig or Lowe’s, or joining our Spooktacular Costume Contest from home, we want to give families easy, affordable ways to make memories. And as the holidays approach, the FunPass becomes more than a membership- it’s a gift of experiences that last all year long.”The FunPass connects members to over 1,000 entertainment venues across seven states, blending seasonal highlights with everyday fun, from trampoline parks and arcades to skating rinks, cinemas, and amusement centers. For Idaho families searching for fun places to visit near me , Funfull ensures that adventure, joy, and connection are always within reach.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun a part of everyday life, not just for holidays or special occasions. By encouraging active play and shared experiences, Funfull helps families create memories that last while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Idaho. Partners range from community favorites like Shindig Farms and Lowe Family Farmstead to national names such as Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, and AMC.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

