Spooky Season Fun: Funfull Launches $1,000 Costume Contest for Families

This Halloween, Funfull is inviting Idaho families to join the fun online with its Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween in Idaho just got even more exciting. Funfull is bringing the community together this fall with its first-ever Spooktacular Halloween Costume Contest, a nationwide campaign that encourages families to celebrate creativity, costumes, and connection.Participation is simple:Get Creative: Dress up in your spookiest, funniest, or most original costume.Capture the Fun: Snap a photo or record a short video.Share & Tag: Post on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok, tag @be_funfull on Instagram and TikTok, and @wearefunfull on Facebook, and use the official hashtag #SpookyWithFunfull. The respected post must be public and not private.Boost Your Chances: Post across multiple platforms for more entries.The contest kicks off on October 10, 2025, and runs through October 31, 2025 (11:59 pm Pacific Time). The winner will be announced on November 1, 2025, just as families wrap up Halloween celebrations.The grand prize package includes a $300 Target gift card and a Funfull Annual Family Package valued at $699.99—a total of nearly $1,000 in prizes. A panel of Funfull judges will select the winner based on creativity, costume quality, and originality.“Halloween is about imagination and family fun,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Whether it’s a group of superheroes, a spooky ghost, or a silly character, this contest gives families in Idaho and beyond a chance to share their creativity while connecting with a larger community. And of course, there are big prizes waiting at the end.”Funfull is known for connecting families to “ fun things to do near me ” and “ fun places to visit near me ” through the FunPass membership. From trampoline parks and skating centers to arcades and movie theaters, Funfull makes it simple for parents to plan activities all year long. With the Spooktacular Contest, that mission extends into the online space, turning family costumes into shared memories and community celebration.About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun a part of everyday life. By encouraging active play and shared experiences, Funfull helps families create memories that last while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough the FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family-friendly venues across seven states, including Idaho. Partners range from local favorites to national names such as Cinemark, Altitude Trampoline Park, Silverwood, and AMC.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

