The World’s Fastest Device Cloud: Pcloudy Launches Rebuilt UI for Modern QA Teams

The rebuilt Agentic AI-powered UI delivers 3-second device connections, faster navigation, and smarter workflows for QA teams.

We rebuilt Pcloudy from the ground up to eliminate workflow friction, delivering unmatched speed and an AI-ready platform that redefines the device cloud experience.” — Avinash Tiwari

CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pcloudy, the Agentic AI digital experience testing platform, has unveiled its completely rebuilt user interface and infrastructure — engineered for speed, simplicity, and smarter testing workflows. The new Pcloudy experience delivers 3-second device connections, instant test launches, and intuitive navigation, redefining how QA teams test in the cloud.The performance leap comes as software organizations face growing pressure to ship quality releases faster. Internal benchmarks across major device cloud vendors revealed that industry average connection times range between 15 to 30 seconds — a “hidden productivity tax” that slows QA teams and CI/CD pipelines. With Pcloudy’s rebuilt architecture and real device cloud for mobile app testing , users now experience significant improvement in connection speed, saving QA teams hundreds of hours per year.“This release marks a major milestone for our users,” said Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder and CEO of Pcloudy. “We rebuilt Pcloudy from the ground up to eliminate friction in testing workflows. The result is speed that redefines the device cloud experience — and a platform ready for the agentic, AI-driven future of quality engineering.”For QA teams, the impact is immediate. Faster device connections and unified workflows translate to shorter testing cycles and quicker feedback to development teams. The redesigned interface reduces setup complexity, eliminates repetitive navigation, and helps testers move from app upload to live device testing in seconds. For enterprises, these improvements deliver measurable efficiency, faster release velocity, and higher-quality outcomes — without disrupting existing automation or integrations.The rebuilt UI introduces major advancements in usability, speed, and real device testing performance. Device connections now launch in as little as three seconds - making Pcloudy the fastest device cloud testing platform in the industry. Navigation has been completely reorganized to align with real-world QA workflows, giving users faster access to the tools they use most.The main menu has been redesigned for clarity and efficiency. Core sections such as Dashboard and Reports are now prominently placed, while Experience Testing consolidates Functional and Performance testing under a single view. Pcloudy’s AI Agents — Qpilot, QuantumRun, and Qlens — are now grouped under one section, offering intelligent capabilities for test creation, orchestration, and visual validation. Learn more about how Agentic AI is transforming test automation The Dashboard now serves as a command center, providing real-time visibility into active sessions, testing metrics, and automation trends. Reports have been reimagined with a cleaner layout and smart filters, helping QA teams quickly locate data by session type, date range, or report category. The device testing experience is now completely unified. Users can upload their app, select a device, and begin testing — all from one page, without switching between screens.This release also lays the foundation for Pcloudy’s next evolution: Agentic AI-driven quality engineering . The company currently offers nine AI agents designed to handle intelligent test creation, orchestration, observability, and validation — signaling Pcloudy’s continued investment in platform modernization and multi-agent AI innovation.For more information, visit www.pcloudy.com About Pcloudy:Pcloudy is an Agentic AI powered digital experience testing platform designed to help digital-first enterprises deliver flawless experiences across every touchpoint—web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. With deep insights into app functionality and front-end performance on real devices, backed by continuous 24/7 monitoring, Pcloudy empowers engineering and QA teams to catch issues early and ship exceptional omnichannel digital experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.