Pcloudy Launches Quantum Run to Solve AI Testing's Biggest Bottleneck: Execution

Pcloudy launches Quantum Run - an AI agent that makes test execution faster, smarter, and fully automated. No more testing bottlenecks.

AI has solved test creation, but most teams are still drowning in execution complexity.” — Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder of Pcloudy

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pcloudy, a leading digital experience testing platform, today announced Quantum Run, an intelligent test orchestration agent that addresses a critical gap in the AI testing revolution. While AI has transformed how teams create tests, execution remains a significant bottleneck—until now. Quantum Run makes test execution faster and smarter through breakthrough capabilities that transform how enterprises manage their testing operations.The testing industry has witnessed remarkable advances in AI-powered test creation . Tools can now generate comprehensive test suites from simple descriptions, dramatically reducing the time needed to write test scripts. However, this explosion in test creation has exposed a new challenge: execution bottlenecks that prevent teams from realizing the full value of their automated tests."You can generate a hundred tests in minutes, but if it takes hours to run them, you haven't really solved the problem. Quantum Run bridges this gap by making execution as intelligent as creation."The traditional approach to test execution treats all tests equally, running them sequentially on whatever resources happen to be available. This leads to massive inefficiencies, with critical tests waiting behind low-priority ones, devices sitting idle while others have long queues, and teams discovering failures hours after code commits. Quantum Run fundamentally reimagines this process through smart scheduling that automatically determines the optimal time and environment to execute each test case, eliminating the chaos of manual coordination.Quantum Run achieves unprecedented speed through a revolutionary architectural change. Traditional automation solutions suffer from multiple hops—test commands travel as HTTP calls to the test infrastructure, which then schedules them to run on the best-suited node. Each hop adds latency and increases the chance of test flakiness. Quantum Run eliminates these bottlenecks by bringing test scripts closer to the testinfrastructure. Instead of moving the infrastructure close to you, we bring your tests directly into Pcloudy's infrastructure, merging all components into a single execution environment. This architectural transformation delivers cloud-native performance that rivals local execution, reducing test execution time by 40-60% while dramatically improving stability.By operating directly within the testing infrastructure, Quantum Run enables powerful parallel execution capabilities. The agent runs tests simultaneously across devices, browsers, and OS combinations using AI-powered resource allocation. Instead of tests competing for resources, Quantum Run orchestrates a harmonious flow where hundreds of tests execute in parallel without conflicts. This intelligent parallel execution increases device utilization from the industry average of 20% to over 80%."The magic happens when Quantum Run analyzes code changes," explained Tiwari. "Through dynamic test prioritization, the agent uses change impact analysis, recent failures, and business risk to determine which tests run first. Critical tests that affect revenue-generating features or frequently-failing areas get immediate priority, while stable, low-risk areas are deprioritized or skipped entirely."This code-aware prioritization transforms how teams respond to changes. When a developer modifies the payment processing module, Quantum Run immediately identifies all payment-related test cases across platforms, understands their business criticality, and schedules them for priority execution. Results for the most critical tests can be delivered within minutes rather than hours.Quantum Run's environment-aware execution capability ensures tests run smoothly without manual intervention. The agent understands complex test dependencies including data requirements, API availability, and specific device configurations. If a test requires certain data to be present or an API to be available, Quantum Run intelligently waits or reroutes the test to an environment where these dependencies are satisfied. This eliminates the frustrating failures caused by environment mismatches that plague traditional test execution.When tests do fail, Quantum Run's failure-aware retry logic takes over. Instead of blindly re-running entire test suites, the agent analyzes failure patterns to determine if a retry is warranted. It re-runs only the failed tests, using intelligent retry strategies based on the type of failure. Network timeouts might trigger immediate retries, while consistent failures across multiple devices indicate real bugs that don't warrant retries. This smart approach eliminates hours wasted on unnecessary re-runs.The device and lab optimization feature ensures every test runs on the most suitable device. Quantum Run analyzes test requirements and automatically selects the best-fit devices from Pcloudy's 5,000+ real device cloud or private lab deployments. Tests requiring specific OS versions, screen sizes, or hardware capabilities are automatically matched with appropriate devices, while less demanding tests utilize available resources efficiently.Integration with existing development workflows is seamless through native CI/CD pipeline support. Teams can trigger orchestrated test runs directly from Jenkins, GitHub Actions, or any CI tool. Quantum Run automatically responds to code commits, analyzes changes, and initiates optimized test executions without manual intervention. The agent even provides intelligent feedback to the CI/CD pipeline, enabling smart deployment decisions based on test results."We're not just making tests run faster," added Tiwari. "We're making execution intelligent. Each of Quantum Run's core capabilities works in harmony to create a testing system that continuously improves itself. Smart scheduling ensures optimal timing, parallel execution maximizes throughput, dynamic prioritization focuses on what matters, environment-aware execution prevents failures, intelligent retry logic saves time, device optimization uses resources efficiently, and CI/CD integration makes it all automatic."Pcloudy developed Quantum Run specifically for enterprises facing complex testing challenges. Organizations in regulated industries like banking, healthcare, and telecommunications will find particular value in its ability to maintain compliance audit trails while orchestrating tests across hybrid cloud environments and geographic boundaries.Quantum Run is available immediately for Pcloudy customers. The company is offering personalized demonstrations to show how intelligent test execution can transform testing operations for organizations ready to move beyond the test creation bottleneck.About PcloudyPcloudy is an AI-Powered Digital Experience Testing Platform designed to help Digital-First Enterprises deliver flawless experiences across multiple touchpoints like web, mobile, desktop, and APIs. They provide Engineering & QA teams with deep insights into app functionality and front-end performance across real devices, backed by 24/7 continuous monitoring to catch issues early and ship exceptional omnichannel digital experiences.For more information about Quantum Run or to schedule a demonstration, visit Pcloudy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.