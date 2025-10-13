Cascade by Corona In-House Design Team Triumphs in A' Bathroom and Sanitary Ware Awards

Cascade

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of sanitary ware design, has announced the Cascade toilet by Corona In-House Design Team as a winner in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the exceptional design and innovation of the Cascade toilet within the competitive sanitary ware industry.The Cascade toilet's recognition in the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards holds significant relevance for the industry and its customers. This award highlights the design's alignment with current trends and its ability to meet the evolving needs of users. By setting new standards in aesthetics, functionality, and user-centered design, the Cascade toilet exemplifies the advancements being made in the sanitary ware sector.What sets the Cascade toilet apart is its harmonious blend of form and function. Inspired by the sculpting force of a waterfall, the design features a flowing, chamfered edge that extends from the bowl to the tank, creating a strong visual identity. The Cascade toilet also prioritizes user experience, with smart tabs on the seat's outer edges ensuring hands avoid less sanitary areas. Additionally, the concealed trapway design simplifies installation compared to other models in its class.This recognition from the A' Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design Awards serves as a catalyst for Corona to continue pushing boundaries in design and innovation. The accolade reinforces the brand's commitment to creating products that enhance the bathroom experience while meeting the evolving needs of Latin American families. It also motivates the Corona In-House Design Team to further explore user-centered design approaches and sustainable manufacturing practices.Cascade was designed by the talented members of the Corona In-House Design Team, who combined their expertise in product design, engineering, and market research to create this award-winning toilet.Interested parties may learn more about the Cascade toilet and its designers at the A' Design Awards website:About CoronaCorona is a unique and proud Latin American brand with a noble sense of purpose that speaks to the local consumer. The company delivers affordable bathroom solutions and matching accessories to enhance any home, offering approachable design solutions that make users feel happy and confident in their choices. Corona's products are known for their reliable quality, ease of use, and simple maintenance.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and impact within the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. Winners are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members evaluates entries against pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative use of materials, ergonomic design, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, environmental impact, durability, ease of installation and maintenance, user comfort, space optimization, water conservation, waste management, inclusive design, hygiene considerations, technological integration, cost-effectiveness, safety measures, cultural relevance, market potential, and adaptability to different settings. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award signifies a design's excellence and its potential to advance the sanitary ware industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from designers, brands, and manufacturers worldwide. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating participants to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, assessed by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award continues to celebrate remarkable achievements and showcase pioneering designs on an international stage.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://sanitarywaredesignawards.com

