Brilliance by Chen Xin Shines in A' Fine Art Design Awards

Innovative Public Artwork Brilliance Earns Prestigious Recognition for Merging Lingnan Culture and Copper Art

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of fine art design, has announced Chen Xin 's exceptional work "Brilliance" as a Gold winner in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of "Brilliance" within the fine art industry, celebrating its innovative approach to merging traditional Lingnan culture with contemporary copper art techniques.The A' Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Award holds immense relevance for the fine art industry, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance industry standards. "Brilliance" exemplifies these qualities, offering practical benefits for viewers and stakeholders through its unique blend of cultural heritage and modern aesthetics. This recognition not only highlights the importance of preserving traditional art forms but also encourages the exploration of new possibilities in fine art design."Brilliance" stands out as a remarkable public artwork that seamlessly integrates Lingnan copper art with the artist's distinctive "Yeshan Fish" carvings. The sculpture features eight copper fish swimming in a pool, their golden edges and transparent jasper color conveying a sense of prosperity and elegance. Through innovative techniques such as copper casting and hot coloring technology, "Brilliance" achieves a vivid and dynamic composition that captivates viewers and reflects the harmonious connection between Lingnan culture and nature.The recognition of "Brilliance" by the A' Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Award serves as an inspiration for Chen Xin and the entire team behind the project. It motivates them to continue pushing the boundaries of fine art design, exploring new ways to merge traditional cultural elements with contemporary techniques. This award not only validates the exceptional quality of "Brilliance" but also sets a benchmark for future projects, encouraging the team to strive for even greater heights of innovation and artistic expression.Team MembersBrilliance was designed by a talented team led by Chen Xin, with contributions from AaRT, Lian Xuehui, Zhao Yingtong, Wang Yin, Wang Jingyi, Guo Siheng, Zhang Jianpei, Zhang Xinyu, Mo Qiting, Wu Jingwen, Zheng Xiaopeng, Zhang Daisong, Chen Simin, Zhu Haoyu, Yi Zhihua, Chen Jianlin, Lin Zhiruo, So Jiahao, and Chen Tingting.Interested parties may learn more at:About Parkland GroupParkland Group is a forward-thinking enterprise specializing in real estate development, with additional interests in health, commercial operations, property management, and PE investment. Committed to creating a high quality of life, Parkland Group has developed the acclaimed One Shenzhen Bay complex, a world-class lifestyle platform that includes premium apartments, class A+ office buildings, luxury hotels, and a customized commercial center. With a focus on standardization, specialization, and refinement, Parkland Group aims to be a global leader in the construction industry, contributing to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and China's urban landscape.About Shenzhen Aart Co.,LtdShenzhen Aart Co., Ltd is a public art company with a global vision and cultural mission, specializing in creative and imaginative exploration within the global cultural and artistic landscape. Established in 2006 and based in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, AaRT advocates for "empowering business through art" and assists transformative companies, brands, and creators worldwide in discovering new forms of art and business models. The company offers services such as art strategic planning, public art interventions, and art operations and promotion, aiming to provide clients with unique experiences that evoke emotional resonance.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. Winners of this award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, fine art industry experts, journalists, and academics. 