Squama by Mehrnaz Zarrin Hadid Wins Gold in A' Jewelry Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Mehrnaz Zarrin Hadid 's innovative work, "Squama," as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Squama's unique design approach and its potential impact on the jewelry industry.Squama's award-winning design showcases the relevance of innovative techniques and material exploration in contemporary jewelry design. By seamlessly integrating experimental and technical aspects, Mehrnaz Zarrin Hadid's work aligns with the evolving trends and demands of the industry, offering a fresh perspective on the interplay between aesthetics and functionality.The Squama design stands out for its innovative use of kerf cutting techniques, which allow the silver to gain fluidity and effortlessly follow the body's natural contours. The precise cuts create an undulating surface that catches and disperses light, resulting in a captivating luminous gradient that shifts with movement. This dynamic interplay of light and shadow accentuates the body's form, transforming the jewelry into a living expression of light.Winning the Golden A' Design Award serves as a testament to Mehrnaz Zarrin Hadid's commitment to pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within her brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also motivates Mehrnaz Zarrin Hadid and her team to continue striving for excellence, while contributing to the advancement of the jewelry industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About Mehrnaz Zarrin HadidMehrnaz Zarrin Hadid is an architect and designer whose work spans multiple scales from jewelry and product design to furniture and large architectural projects. She leads and directs design across both independent and collaborative initiatives, with a focus on material exploration, spatial relationships, and interwoven, iterative processes. Her approach treats design as an evolving practice that challenges conventions, questions norms, and embraces the unpredictable. Alongside her design work, Mehrnaz co-teaches design studios and has contributed to the translation of key texts on children's architectural education, reflecting an ongoing commitment to critical engagement and interdisciplinary dialogue within the field. Mehrnaz Zarrin Hadid is from Iran.About Mehrnaz Zarrin HadidMehrnaz Zarrin Hadid's design philosophy emphasizes the intrinsic role of technique as a generative tool, highlighting the interconnectedness of technique, design, and materials. With a strong foundation in architecture, her approach seamlessly integrates experimental and technical dimensions. She aims to harmonize aesthetic concepts with technical principles and material properties, recognizing their interdependence as crucial for exploration. In her view, these elements operate as interconnected processes rather than isolated or fragmented aspects of design. Aesthetics, in her perspective, evolve beyond mere ornamentation often regarded as an afterthought and become fundamental to both the integrity of technique and the expression of design as an authentic aesthetic experience. Her background in architecture and design enables her to weave architectural thinking into the design process.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a significant achievement granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and make a notable impact on their target audience. Recognized by the A' Design Awards , these designs are distinguished by their forward-thinking approach and the exceptional talent of their creators. Gold A' Design Award winners demonstrate an ability to advance the frontiers of art, science, design, and technology, providing solutions that surpass expectations in the Jewelry Design category. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, jewelry industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on established criteria such as Innovative Concept, Artistic Expression, Craftsmanship Excellence, Material Selection, Wearability and Comfort, Design Aesthetics, Functional Efficiency, Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing, Cultural Relevance, Commercial Viability, Uniqueness and Originality, Technical Proficiency, Visual Impact, Emotional Engagement, Integration of Precious Stones, Adaptability to Trends, Durability and Longevity, Packaging Design, User Experience, and Brand Identity Consistency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Jewelry Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a wide spectrum of participants, from innovative jewelry designers and creative agencies to progressive companies and influential brands in the jewelry design sector. Participating in this esteemed award offers entrants an opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global visibility, and be recognized for their outstanding jewelry design capabilities, ultimately contributing to the field's progress and shaping future trends. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries with open participation from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 17th year, driven by a philanthropic mission to promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the awards inspire a global appreciation for the principles of good design, fostering a cycle of inspiration and advancement.Interested parties are invited to explore the A' Design Awards, discover the esteemed jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their own projects by visiting:

