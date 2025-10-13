PRLab Launches MedTech PR Summit 2025: Shaping the Future of Health Communication

PRLab

Global PR leaders, investors, and journalists unite to redefine how MedTech and Biotech innovation is communicated, funded and understood.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRLab announced the MedTech PR Summit 2025, a global event bringing together the most influential voices in healthcare communication, biotechnology, and investor relations. Taking place online on November 4, 2025, from 14:00 to 16:00 UTC, the summit will unite industry leaders who shape how scientific innovation is understood, funded, and covered in the media. Registration is free.

The event will feature top communications and investor relations executives from leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, alongside media professionals who shape global coverage in health and science. Attendees will gain direct access to proven methods for improving brand trust, positioning thought leadership, and building credibility with key stakeholders.

The MedTech and Biotech sectors are among the most complex industries today. They deal with advanced science, strict regulation, and intense scrutiny from investors and regulators. For companies operating in these fields, strong communication is a business advantage. The MedTech PR Summit 2025 will show how leading communicators are translating technical innovation into strategic narratives that drive funding, partnerships, and market confidence.

The first session, titled “Making MedTech Visible: Strategic PR and Messaging That Works,” will feature Lindsey Dinneen, Director of Marketing and Engagement at Project Medtech. With broad experience in branding, media, and partnership development, Dinneen helps MedTech organizations amplify visibility and build narratives that resonate across audiences. At Project Medtech, she leads marketing, media production, event strategy, and relationship development, supporting both the company and its clients. Her background includes consulting on PR and go-to-market strategies for early-stage MedTech firms, guiding successful product and brand launches, and hosting The Leading Difference podcast during her tenure at Velentium.

In her session, Dinneen will show how MedTech teams can rise above the noise by turning technical expertise into clear and credible stories. She will share practical strategies for building authority through storytelling, developing adaptable messaging frameworks, and positioning thought leadership that connects with journalists, investors, clinicians, and patients. This session will focus on actionable, results-driven communication that balances technical accuracy with business impact.

The second session, “Navigating the Investor-Media Intersection in Biotech,” will feature Aron Feingold, Head of Communications and Investor Relations at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and Eamonn Nolan, Senior Director of Global Communications and Investor Relations at Agios Pharmaceuticals. Both executives bring years of experience managing communications for publicly traded biotech firms in the United States. They will discuss how leading Biotech companies align communication between the market and the media, maintain investor confidence during clinical developments, and balance transparency with regulatory discipline.

The third session, “Inside the Journalist’s Mind: What the Media Really Want from PR,” will be led by Joe Darrah, an award-winning freelance journalist who has written for more than 40 publications, including leading healthcare and business outlets. Darrah will provide a direct view into how journalists evaluate pitches, select stories, and measure credibility. His insights will help communicators adapt their approach to meet newsroom expectations and strengthen relationships with key media contacts.

For business leaders, PR directors, and investor relations professionals, the MedTech PR Summit 2025 offers measurable value. Attendees will learn how to present complex innovation in a way that attracts investors and market attention, strengthen relationships with the media through precision and credibility, and position executives as trusted thought leaders within a regulated industry. The sessions will also cover how to build communication strategies that influence company valuation and market perception, while understanding what drives editorial decisions in top-tier publications.

Each session will conclude with a live Q&A, giving participants the opportunity to ask specific questions and gain practical insights from experts. Registered attendees will also receive a post-event summary highlighting key takeaways, speaker insights, and best practices that can be directly applied to their communication strategies.

The MedTech PR Summit 2025 will take place online on November 4, 2025, from 14:00 to 16:00 UTC. Registration is free at https://prlab.co/about-us/events/medtech-pr-summit/. For media inquiries, speaker proposals, or partnership opportunities, contact the PRLab Press Office at press@prlab.co or visit prlab.co.

About PRLab

Founded in 2018, PRLab is an award-winning B2B public relations agency based in Amsterdam, United States and Stockholm. PRLab provides PR consulting services for tech startups and scale-ups across markets and sectors globally. Its focus on business growth and the integration of PR with overall strategy has been recognized internationally. PRLab was selected by Clutch as one of the top 30 PR agencies of 2021.

