32% of CleanTech PR Leaders Struggle to Explain Technologies Clearly as Industry Shifts from Awareness to Credibility

Survey of 100 CleanTech PR Professionals Shows The Sector Entering A New Maturity Phase, With Technical Complexity As The Top Challenge

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRLab, a global PR agency specializing in B2B technology, today released findings from its CleanTech Marketing & PR Summit survey, highlighting a critical shift in the sector: cleantech companies are no longer struggling to convince audiences that climate solutions matter - they now face the tougher challenge of explaining how their technology works.

The survey of 100 cleantech and greentech PR and marketing professionals shows that 32% identify technical translation, making complex technology understandable to non-experts, as their biggest obstacle. Overcoming skepticism and building credibility follow closely, with 28% citing these as primary challenges. Together, these issues reveal that 60% of communications teams are focused on establishing trust rather than simply generating awareness.

Key Insights from the Survey

1) Daily Activities vs. Measurement

While media relations dominate daily work at 38%, only 18% of teams track media coverage. Most focus on social media engagement at 45%, which is easy to measure but offers limited insight into business outcomes. Only 5% measure impact on funding or investor engagement, leaving a gap between communications efforts and demonstrable results.

2) Content & Technology Investments

Video content leads in effectiveness at 38%, while press releases have fallen to 10%, reflecting audiences' preference for seeing technology in action rather than reading announcements. AI tools and analytics account for 67% of budget allocation, but investment in volume alone cannot solve the core challenge: explaining complex concepts clearly requires human expertise.

Why Technical Translation Matters

1) Cleantech is reaching broader audiences, including everyday consumers, investors without scientific backgrounds, and government officials.

2) Major funding opportunities, such as the US Inflation Reduction Act and the EU Green Deal, reward companies that communicate technology clearly and accessibly, windows of opportunity are limited.

3) New regulations demand specificity and measurable impact. General sustainability messaging no longer meets stakeholder expectations.

"These findings show cleantech has moved past awareness-building," says Matias Rodsevich, CEO of PRLab. "The challenge isn't convincing people that climate technology matters. It's explaining how things actually work so people can understand. Companies that do this well will attract more investment, better talent, and more customers."

To address these gaps, PR teams should consider focusing on:

1) Building multidisciplinary teams that combine scientific understanding with communication skills to bridge the technical translation gap.

2) Aligning measurement with business outcomes, tracking metrics like investor engagement, partnerships, and media credibility rather than only social media interactions.

3) Positioning AI as a production tool, not a strategy solution; human expertise is essential to simplify complex concepts while maintaining technical accuracy.

4) Prioritizing video content to demonstrate how technology works and build trust among diverse audiences.

About the Survey

PRLab surveyed 100 cleantech and greentech PR and marketing professionals in [INSERT TIMEFRAME]. This is the first comprehensive benchmark of cleantech communications. The survey covered five areas: communication focus, biggest challenges, measurement approaches, technology investments, and content effectiveness.

The full report is available for download at: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/prlab

