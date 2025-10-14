US Kitchen Cabinet and Shaker Cabinet Announce No Price Changes Amid New Cabinet Tariffs

Shaker White Cabinets

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite new federal tariffs on imported kitchen and bathroom cabinets, both companies confirm stable pricing, U.S.-based manufacturing, and uninterrupted supply.In response to the newly announced U.S. import tariffs on kitchen cabinets , bathroom vanities, and wood products, USKitchenCabinets.com and its partner brand ShakerCabinets.com today reaffirmed their commitment to price stability, American-made quality , and unaffected product availability.Beginning this month, the U.S. government implemented new tariffs on imported cabinetry and wood components, raising duties as high as 25% - 50% on goods entering from overseas. These increases are expected to affect many foreign suppliers and resellers across the home improvement sector.However, both USKitchenCabinets.com and Shaker Cabinets report no impact on pricing or availability, due to their long-standing reliance on domestic manufacturing and U.S.-based supply chains.American-Made Means No Tariff Impact“Our cabinets are proudly made in the United States, and that decision has proven more important than ever,” said Chen, CEO of USKitchenCabinets.com. “While many import-based retailers are raising prices, our customers will see absolutely no change. Our production, materials, and logistics remain entirely within the U.S., insulating us from these new tariffs.”Because the company’s manufacturing and fulfillment operations are based domestically, none of its kitchen or bathroom cabinet collections fall under the new import duty categories.No price increases: Existing price lists remain unchanged.No delays: Manufacturing and shipping timelines remain steady.No tariff adjustments: All SKUs across both brands continue unaffected.Reassurance for Homeowners and ContractorsThe announcement provides relief for homeowners planning remodels during a year of rising construction costs. Many competitors have already reported 10 - 20% price hikes due to imported materials now subject to tariffs.“Customers are understandably anxious about industry-wide price increases,” Chen added. “We want to make it clear that our cabinetry from White Shaker to natural wood lines is 100% tariff-free and will stay that way.”Builders, contractors, and distributors partnering with USKitchenCabinets.com and ShakerCabinets.com can also proceed with confidence that their cost structures and delivery schedules will remain consistent through the 2025–2026 remodeling season.Market Context: Tariffs Shake Industry PricingThe current trade policy imposes steep duties on imported kitchen cabinets, vanities, and component parts from several countries, including China, Malaysia, and Vietnam.Many retailers that depend on offshore manufacturing are now forced to raise consumer prices or delay projects while adjusting their supply chains.In contrast, USKitchenCabinets.com and ShakerCabinets.com have spent years building a resilient, domestic production ecosystem, including manufacturing and assembly partners located in Georgia, Missouri, Florida, and California.This foresight now positions the two companies among a small group of cabinet suppliers unaffected by international tariff volatility.Continued Focus on Quality and ServiceBoth brands are reinforcing their long-standing commitments to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.American Craftsmanship: Every cabinet line is built to high U.S. standards for durability and finish consistency.Fast Nationwide Delivery: Orders continue to ship promptly from domestic warehouses without customs delays.Transparent Pricing: All listed prices on USKitchenCabinet.com and ShakerCabinets.com remain locked and clearly displayed.Trusted Design Tools: Homeowners can still use online tools like the Cabinet Cost Calculator, Kitchen Planner, and Cabinet Knowledge Base to budget and visualize projects accurately with no surprise fees or tariff surcharges.🔧 Supporting Homeowners During Economic Uncertainty“Our customers rely on predictability knowing their remodel won’t suddenly cost thousands more,” said Chen. “By keeping production local, we’re not only supporting American jobs but also protecting homeowners from price shocks that are outside their control.”The company also reaffirmed its price protection policy, ensuring any orders placed before the end of 2025 will remain at the same published price, even if raw material costs fluctuate elsewhere in the market.Looking AheadAs the broader home improvement sector adjusts to new trade realities, USKitchenCabinets.com and ShakerCabinets.com remain confident that American production will define the next generation of kitchen and bath remodeling.Both brands will continue to:Expand eco-friendly cabinet options using FSC-certified wood.Introduce new RTA and semi-custom lines in trending colors and finishes.Maintain affordable pricing nationwide, proving that quality and accessibility can go hand in hand.“We’re not just avoiding tariffs we’re proving that U.S. manufacturing can be efficient, stylish, and competitive,” Chen concluded.About USKitchenCabinets.comUSKitchenCabinets.com is a leading online destination for premium Shaker-style and custom cabinetry, offering affordable luxury with fast nationwide delivery. With showrooms in Georgia, Florida, Missouri, and California, and 100% U.S.-based manufacturing, the company combines craftsmanship, value, and service to make dream kitchens attainable for every homeowner.Visit https://USKitchenCabinet.com or explore showrooms at www.USKitchenCabinet.com/location About ShakerCabinets.comShakerCabinets.com is a trusted name in timeless cabinetry design, specializing in authentic Shaker-style kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Known for quality craftsmanship, durable finishes, and elegant simplicity, the company continues to serve homeowners and builders with American-made excellence and fair pricing unaffected by global tariff changes.Learn more at https://ShakerCabinets.com Biggest WoodDatabase: https://shakercabinets.com/woods Media Contact:Press Office – USKitchenCabinets.com(800) 555-0199info@uskitchencabinet.com

