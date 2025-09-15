Shaker Cabinets Identifies Top Kitchen Cabinet Trends for 2025 - 2026

Shaker White Cabinets

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaker Cabinets, a recognized authority in Shaker-style cabinetry with showrooms in Georgia, Florida, Missouri, and California, today released its industry outlook for 2026 kitchen cabinet trends. Drawing on showroom data, consumer demand patterns, and digital search insights, the company has identified three leading trends set to define the year ahead:1. White Shaker cabinets will continue to dominate American kitchens.2. Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinetry is poised for accelerated growth.3. Natural finishes and wood tones are rising in demand as homeowners seek authenticity and sustainability.These trends reflect a broader shift in how homeowners and designers approach kitchen design, blending timeless aesthetics with functional innovation.White Shaker Cabinets: A Timeless Classic That EnduresAmong all cabinetry styles, white Shaker cabinets remain the industry benchmark. Their appeal lies in their clean lines, understated elegance, and adaptability across a range of design themes from farmhouse to ultra-modern.Shaker Cabinets’ showroom data from 2025 indicates that white finishes accounted for nearly half of all customer requests, underscoring the enduring dominance of this style.“White Shaker cabinets remain a cornerstone of American kitchen design,” said Chen, CEO of Shaker Cabinets. “They offer unmatched versatility, and we see them as the number one requested product heading into 2026. Whether paired with bold countertops, natural wood flooring, or contemporary lighting, their simplicity allows them to serve as the foundation of any kitchen project.”Beyond aesthetics, white Shaker cabinetry contributes to the perception of space a key factor in urban and smaller kitchen layouts . Homeowners consistently cite the light-reflecting quality of white finishes as a reason for their popularity.RTA Cabinetry: Affordability and Accessibility Driving GrowthThe second major trend identified for 2026 is the accelerated growth of Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinetry. As kitchen remodel costs continue to rise, more homeowners are exploring DIY-friendly solutions that don’t compromise on style or durability.In 2025, Shaker Cabinets RTA category recorded double-digit year-over-year sales growth, with demand expected to increase further in 2026.RTA cabinets appeal to a wide customer base:Homeowners benefit from lower costs, simplified shipping, and the satisfaction of completing installations themselves.Contractors appreciate reduced lead times and customizable assembly options that streamline project timelines.Designers value the ability to offer clients more budget flexibility without sacrificing quality.“RTA cabinetry has moved from a niche offering to a mainstream choice,” Chen added. “As labor costs rise, homeowners want more control over their remodel budgets. RTA options provide affordability while still delivering on the craftsmanship Shaker Cabinets is known for.”Industry experts predict that RTA cabinetry could represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S. cabinet market over the next five years.Natural Finishes: The Shift Toward AuthenticityThe third defining trend for 2026 is a resurgence of natural wood finishes. As lifestyles increasingly emphasize sustainability and wellness, homeowners are gravitating toward cabinetry that highlights organic textures, visible grains, and warm earth tones.Shaker Cabinets has observed growing demand for species such as oak, maple, and walnut, each prized for its durability, richness, and timeless appeal. Finishes that highlight wood’s natural characteristics, including matte and low-gloss coatings, are preferred over high-shine surfaces.“This return to nature is not just about aesthetics,” Chen explained. “Homeowners want kitchens that feel connected to the environment and reflect values of sustainability. Natural finishes offer both durability and authenticity, aligning with this shift in lifestyle priorities.”The popularity of two-tone kitchen designs often combining white Shaker uppers with natural wood base cabinets is another indicator of this movement. Such combinations deliver both brightness and warmth, appealing to homeowners seeking balance.Why These Trends MatterTaken together, the three trends identified by Shaker Cabinets illustrate a kitchen design philosophy that blends heritage and innovation:White Shaker cabinets → timeless versatility across styles.RTA cabinetry → affordability, accessibility, and project flexibility.Natural finishes → sustainability and authenticity in material choices.For homeowners, this means greater freedom to personalize kitchens without exceeding budgets. For designers, it reflects a growing toolkit of trusted, design-forward solutions that meet client demands for both form and function.Shaker Cabinets’ Role in Supporting Industry TrendsAs a brand, Shaker Cabinets not only identifies trends but also invests in resources to support their adoption. The company’s digital wood glossary and database has become an industry-leading reference point, providing detailed insights into species density, durability, and applications.Additionally, the brand offers a suite of online design tools and calculators from kitchen remodel estimators to corner cabinet planners which help homeowners and professionals bring projects from concept to completion with precision.These resources reflect Shaker Cabinets’ broader commitment to customer education and transparency, key elements that build trust in today’s digital-first marketplace.Industry Context: Kitchen Design in 2026The U.S. kitchen cabinetry market is projected to grow steadily through 2026, fueled by home remodeling activity, rising property values, and consumer interest in sustainable design. Shaker-style cabinetry, with its timeless appeal, is uniquely positioned to remain at the forefront of this growth.Trade publications and market analysts consistently highlight white cabinetry, RTA options, and natural wood finishes as leading demand drivers. Shaker Cabinets’ findings reinforce these observations, offering media and industry professionals a grounded perspective rooted in customer behavior and showroom insights.About Shaker CabinetsFounded in 2003, Shaker Cabinets has grown into a trusted name in American kitchen cabinetry, specializing in Shaker-style design. The company offers a wide range of cabinetry solutions, including traditional kitchen cabinets, RTA cabinetry, and white Shaker collections.With four showroom locations in Bremen, Georgia; Interlachen, Florida; Wellsville, Missouri; and Ontario, California, Shaker Cabinets serves both homeowners and professional interior designers. The company is recognized for its craftsmanship, educational resources, and customer-first approach, combining timeless design with modern innovation.Media ContactShaker CabinetsPhone: +1 (818) 835-5888Email: hello@shakercabinets.comWebsite: shakercabinets.comTools: https://shakercabinets.com/tools Woods Database: https://shakercabinets.com/woods Glossary: https://shakercabinets.com/glossary

