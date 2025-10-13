Taskee.pro Joins Web Summit 2025 as Part of the ALPHA Startup Program

Taskee.pro joins Web Summit 2025 ALPHA Programme, showcasing its lean task and time tracking platform built for digital, creative and startup teams.

Taskee started as an internal tool. Now it’s part of the global movement for smarter team work. Joining the ALPHA Programme at Web Summit shows that independent products can make a global impact.” — Artyom Dovgopol, Founder of Taskee.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taskee.pro Joins Web Summit 2025 as Part of the ALPHA Startup Programme

A lean task and time tracker representing the next wave of clarity-driven productivity tools.

Taskee.pro https://taskee.pro/, a minimalist task and time management platform built for creative and digital teams, has been selected to join the ALPHA Startup Programme at Web Summit 2025 in Lisbon. The program recognizes early-stage startups that combine strong product design, measurable traction, and clear market potential.

For Taskee, the selection marks a milestone in its journey from an internal agency tool to a global task tracking SaaS used by teams who want to stay organized without the clutter of traditional project management suites. At Web Summit, the team will showcase new features, connect with investors, and build partnerships with creative and tech communities.

Why Taskee Matters in a Crowded Productivity Market

The productivity landscape has become crowded with complex, feature-heavy tools that often overwhelm more than they assist. Platforms like Asana, ClickUp, and Notion give users unlimited options but little focus — a problem that especially affects creative agencies and startups, where time and clarity are critical.

Taskee takes a different path. Built from real agency experience, it focuses on clarity, speed, and essential features that scale — task tracking, time logging, and resource reporting — all in one lightweight interface. The result is software that helps teams stay on top of their work without drowning in configuration or distractions.

About the ALPHA Startup Programme

Each year, Web Summit’s ALPHA programme spotlights a select group of early-stage startups from around the world — chosen for innovation, growth potential, and product impact. Startups in the ALPHA cohort gain access to investor meetings, media exposure, and on-site opportunities to showcase their products to over 70,000 attendees.

Being part of ALPHA 2025 positions Taskee.pro among emerging SaaS and productivity startups shaping the future of work. The team will present the latest product updates, including budget and expense tracking, team heatmaps, and real-time reports — all designed to help agencies and small teams operate with greater transparency and control.

What’s Next for Taskee.pro

After its ALPHA debut at Web Summit, Taskee.pro is continuing to evolve as a clear, fast workspace for growing teams. The roadmap focuses on deeper visibility and seamless collaboration — from financial insights and integrations to smarter scheduling and reporting. Each update reinforces Taskee’s core idea: stay lean, stay transparent, and help teams make better decisions with less noise.

