Taskee Launches Resource & Expense Tracking for Agencies

Taskee.pro adds resource & expense tracking — giving agencies real-time budgets, profitability insights, and workload heatmaps in one task tracker.

We built Taskee to be more than a task tracker. For agencies, understanding where resources go is as important as managing the work. With real-time budget, teams can grow without extra bureaucracy.” — — Artyom Dovgopol, Founder of Taskee.pro

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taskee Launches Resource & Expense Tracking for Agencies

Real-time budgets, profitability insights, and workload heatmaps—built into your task & time tracker.

https://taskee.pro/, task and time tracker, has introduced a new feature designed specifically for creative and digital agencies: resource and expense tracking. With this update, agencies can now link time spent directly to project costs, monitor profitability in real time, and generate detailed client reports without leaving their task manager.

«Launch fast and iterate. Until you launch, you're just planning in a vacuum.»

— Paul Graham

What’s New

Taskee’s update brings cost visibility directly into the task tracker, giving agencies the tools they need to manage both time and money in one place:

https://taskee.pro/solutions/project-management/

- Budget & expense tracking — set hourly rates for each team member and see projects in clear monetary terms.

- Advanced reporting — analyze profitability, spot overtime, review workload heatmaps, and export data to CSV for client-ready presentations.

- Unified project interface — redesigned dashboard with faster setup and simplified controls, so managing projects doesn’t require switching between screens.

- Safe deletion & recovery — projects can be archived in a recycle bin for up to 180 days, with the option to restore or permanently delete when needed.

Why It Matters for Agencies

For agencies, time is money — literally. Without proper cost tracking, profitable projects can quickly turn into losses, and client transparency often depends on manual spreadsheets. Taskee eliminates that gap by showing budgets, expenses, and workload in real time.

With the new update, agencies can:

https://taskee.pro/solutions/

See Exactly Where Budgets Go:

Taskee connects logged hours with real costs, giving agencies instant visibility into how time translates into money. No more spreadsheets — just clear numbers tied to daily work.

Control Profitability:

Margins are often lost in the details. Taskee helps agencies measure profitability project by project, so financial performance can be corrected before it slips.

Balance Workloads:

Overtime and burnout cost more than budgets show. With heatmaps, Taskee makes it easy to spot bottlenecks, redistribute tasks, and keep teams sustainable.

Report Instantly:

Clients want transparency, and managers need clarity. Taskee generates client-ready reports and internal summaries in minutes, turning data into actionable insights.

Taskee turns resource and budget management into an integrated part of daily workflows, giving agencies the clarity they need to grow sustainably.

About Taskee.pro https://taskee.pro/faq/

Taskee.pro is a platform for task, time, and project management built around clarity and simplicity. Designed as a lean alternative to bloated project suites, Taskee helps teams stay organized, track time, and now control budgets — all in one place.

With features like real-time reporting, workload heatmaps, and transparent expense tracking, Taskee gives agencies and teams the tools they need to focus on growth instead of administration.

Taskee continues to evolve, with new releases planned in the coming months.

Powered by Toimi.pro https://toimi.pro/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.