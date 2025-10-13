EPC Group Surpasses 500 Microsoft Fabric Implementations Across North America

Leading Microsoft Fabric Consulting Firm

Industry leader EPC Group reaches landmark milestone, 500 Fabric deploymnets, positioningas N. America's premier Microsoft Fabric implementation partner.

Reaching 500 Microsoft Fabric implementations is a testament to our team's deep technical expertise and our clients' trust in our ability to deliver transformative results” — Errin O'Connor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a nationally recognized IT consulting firm led by Microsoft Press 4-time best-selling author Errin O'Connor, announced today that it has successfully completed over 500 Microsoft Fabric-related initiatives across North America, establishing itself as the leading implementation partner for this transformative analytics platform.This milestone represents a significant achievement in the rapidly evolving data analytics landscape, with EPC Group's implementations spanning healthcare, finance, education, and government sectors. The firm's expertise in Microsoft Fabric has enabled organizations to unify their data estate, accelerate insights, and drive AI-powered decision-making."Reaching 500 Microsoft Fabric implementations is a testament to our team's deep technical expertise and our clients' trust in our ability to deliver transformative results," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group. "Microsoft Fabric represents the future of unified analytics, and we're proud to be at the forefront of helping organizations harness its full potential to drive innovation and competitive advantage."Comprehensive Microsoft Technology ExpertiseEPC Group's Microsoft Fabric achievement builds upon an extensive portfolio of successful implementations across the Microsoft ecosystem. The firm has completed over 1,500 Power BI implementations, helping organizations transform raw data into actionable insights through sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, and real-time reporting capabilities. This deep Power BI expertise, combined with Microsoft Fabric's unified analytics platform , positions EPC Group as a singular leader in the business intelligence space.The firm's proven track record extends across multiple Microsoft platforms, including more than 6,000 Microsoft SharePoint implementations, 700 Microsoft 365 Tenant to Tenant Migrations, and 175 G-Suite to Microsoft 365 Tenant Migrations. This breadth of experience demonstrates EPC Group's ability to handle complex, mission-critical technology transformations at enterprise scale.Pioneer in Microsoft InnovationEPC Group's leadership in Microsoft technologies dates back to the earliest days of platform development. The firm was selected for the exclusive Beta Team for SharePoint, Microsoft Tahoe, and Power BI, providing critical feedback and insights that helped shape these platforms before their general availability. This early access and deep involvement in product development gives EPC Group unique insights into Microsoft's technology roadmap and best practices."Our participation in Microsoft's beta programs has given us an unparalleled understanding of how these platforms evolve and how to architect solutions that not only meet today's needs but are positioned for tomorrow's innovations," O'Connor added.Expanding Power Platform PracticeBuilding on its success with Microsoft Fabric and Power BI, EPC Group is significantly expanding its Power Platform practice areas, with focused growth in Power Apps, Power BI, and Power Automate implementations. This strategic expansion enables clients to leverage low-code/no-code solutions for rapid application development, sophisticated business intelligence, and intelligent process automation.The firm's Power Platform expertise empowers organizations to democratize technology creation, enabling business users to build solutions while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, and compliance standards.Industry-Leading AI PracticeIn addition to its comprehensive Microsoft practice, EPC Group has established itself as an industry leader in artificial intelligence implementation and governance. The firm has tested and evaluated over 700 AI solutions, providing clients with AI-neutral recommendations tailored to their specific business needs, regulatory requirements, and strategic objectives.EPC Group's AI practice encompasses comprehensive AI Governance frameworks, customized AI Roadmaps, and strategic implementation services. The firm's deep understanding of leading AI platforms—including Claude, xAI's Grok, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT and OpenAI, Perplexity, and numerous other solutions—enables clients to navigate the complex AI landscape with confidence."Our AI-neutral approach ensures that clients receive recommendations based solely on what's best for their organization, not on vendor relationships or one-size-fits-all solutions," O'Connor explained. "We've invested thousands of hours testing AI platforms to understand their strengths, limitations, and optimal use cases, so our clients can make informed decisions about their AI investments."The firm's AI Governance practice helps organizations establish policies, procedures, and controls to ensure responsible AI adoption while maximizing business value. EPC Group's customized AI Roadmaps provide clear, actionable paths for AI integration that align with business strategy and deliver measurable ROI.Proven Methodology and Measurable ResultsEPC Group's Microsoft Fabric practice combines data integration, data engineering, data warehousing, data science, real-time analytics, and business intelligence into cohesive solutions that deliver measurable ROI. The firm's proven methodology has helped clients reduce time-to-insight by up to 70 percent while significantly lowering total cost of ownership.With over 25 years of experience in Microsoft technologies and emerging AI platforms, EPC Group brings unparalleled expertise to every engagement. Errin O'Connor's leadership in federal IT reform, NASA's cloud platform development, and major airline technology integrations positions the firm as a trusted advisor for mission-critical implementations.Looking ForwardAs Microsoft continues to expand Fabric's capabilities and artificial intelligence becomes increasingly central to business operations, EPC Group remains committed to staying at the cutting edge. The firm ensures clients can leverage the latest innovations in AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics while maintaining robust governance and compliance standards.For more information about EPC Group's Microsoft Fabric implementation services, Power Platform expertise, or AI consulting practice, visit www.epcgroup.net or contact the team directly at contact@epcgroup.net

EPC Group Surpasses 500 Microsoft Fabric Implementations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.