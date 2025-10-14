EPC Group Hits 625 Google to Microsoft 365 Cloud Migrations, 3X G2 Power BI Winner Announced

EPC Group's Leading G-Suite to Microsoft 365 Consulting Practice

Leading IT consulting firm combines Microsoft 365 migration expertise with 1,500+ Power BI implementations, 3X G2 awards and 700+ AI solutions tested.

This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering tailored solutions that drive resilience & innovation," stated Errin O’Connor, who founded EPC Group at age 17. ” — Errin O'Connor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a leading Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and cloud transformation, announces the successful completion of over 625+ Google Workspace (G-Suite) to Microsoft 365 cloud migrations.This achievement establishes EPC Group as North America's most comprehensive Microsoft practice, integrating migration expertise with more than 1,500 Power BI implementations, three consecutive G2 awards—including the latest from Summer 2025—over 700 AI solutions tested, and its pioneering Virtual Chief AI Officer services.With 28 years of experience as one of North America's earliest Microsoft Gold Partners, EPC Group has guided organizations across sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology through complex digital transformations. These migrations have enabled the consolidation of legacy systems, enhanced data security, and maximized the potential of Microsoft's ecosystem, including Microsoft 365 Copilot and Fabric.Projects often involve tenant-to-tenant consolidations for mergers and acquisitions, supporting the secure transition of sometimes up to 40 or 50 company acquisitions at a time, all being migrated under one centralized new Microsoft 365 Tenant instance, while ensuring minimal disruption & compliance with regulatory standards."This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering tailored solutions that drive resilience & innovation," stated Errin O’Connor, Founder & Chief Architect of EPC Group, who founded the firm at age 17. "Surpassing 625 migrations has optimized client operations & enabled the integration of AI-driven analytics within Microsoft 365. Our approach prioritizes detailed business requirements, ensuring alignment with strategic objectives."EPC Group's Power BI practice forms a critical pillar of its Microsoft leadership. With over 1,500 Power BI implementations, the firm has transformed vast datasets into actionable insights for global clients. Leveraging advanced analytics through Microsoft Fabric, EPC Group provides real-time dashboards and predictive modeling to enhance decision-making.The firm's excellence has been recognized by G2, the premier software review platform, with Leader status in the "Grid for Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Providers" for three consecutive cycles, including Winter 2024, Spring 2025, and Summer 2025. This recognition highlights EPC Group's superior customer satisfaction, rapid deployment, and substantial return on investment. "These G2 awards affirm the trust clients place in our ability to deliver transformative analytics solutions," O’Connor noted.At the forefront of AI innovation, EPC Group has evaluated over 700 AI solutions across platforms such as Claude, Grok, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, and ChatGPT/OpenAI, ensuring clients receive vetted technologies. The firm's AI consulting extends to governance and compliance, safeguarding sensitive information.A standout offering is EPC Group's industry-first Virtual Chief AI Officer (VCAIO) service, designed for organizations seeking strategic AI leadership without the cost of a full-time executive. VCAIO experts develop tailored roadmaps and governance protocols across 14 AI platforms. "In an era where AI is reshaping industries, VCAIO provides essential guidance," O’Connor emphasized.EPC Group's Microsoft expertise also includes advanced merger & acquisition cloud consolidations. As a pioneer in AI-assisted tenant migrations, the firm ensures data integrity and accelerates post-merger synergies.The firm's migration services encompass comprehensive transitions from the G-Suite of solutions (i.e., a "G-Suite Tenant") including email, storage, collaboration, communications, and security enhancements. "Our methodology achieves cost reductions often considered unattainable; we have built custom solutions to meet every challenge," O’Connor explained.EPC Group has completed over 500 Microsoft Fabric implementations, leading in unified analytics. With more than 6,000 SharePoint deployments & 700 tenant-to-tenant migrations, the firm excels in document management and collaboration. "We have built one of the most comprehensive toolboxes of solutions so that we do not have to reinvent the wheel and can get our clients there faster," O’Connor explained.Looking forward, EPC Group aims to exceed 700 migrations by late 2025, integrating emerging Microsoft innovations. "Client success remains our focus," O’Connor stated. For more information, visit www.epcgroup.net About EPC GroupEPC Group is an award-winning IT consulting firm and Microsoft Gold Partner with 28 years of expertise in AI (matching our clients with the right AI tool), BI, data warehousing, cloud migrations, and digital solutions. Based in Houston, Texas, it serves global enterprises with strategies promoting excellence and growth.Contact EPC Group Today:Email Us: contact@epcgroup.netCall at: (888) 381-9725Visit Us at: www.epcgroup.net

