Project Rescue Launches CSR Campaign to Build Safer Schools — 'One First Aid Course at a Time'

First Aid Training

Empowering educators with life-saving skills, linking training with transparent blockchain funding for disaster readiness.

Our goal is to turn classrooms into safe havens, where staff are ready to respond to crises and students are protected." — Project Rescue Spokesperson

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Rescue is proud to announce a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative — “Building Safer Schools, One First Aid Course at a Time” — in partnership with the Public Safety Training & Response Group (PSTR, RTO 45395).Through this program, educators and school staff will receive nationally accredited First Aid and CPR training, positioning schools as frontline defenders in health and emergency situations.Strengthening Safety, One School at a Time: Emergencies — from medical events to accidents and natural hazards — can occur without warning. When they do, trained personnel on site can radically change outcomes.Under this initiative, Project Rescue is ensuring that teachers, staff, and administrators are equipped with the confidence and competence to act quickly, minimise harm, and potentially save lives.Key features of the program include:• Accredited Training — Courses delivered by highly qualified instructors under PSTR’s RTO accreditation framework• Flexible Delivery — Training takes place at the school campus or another preferred venue• Tailored for Educators — Content and pacing adapted for teachers, staff, and school leadership• Blockchain-Enabled Funding Transparency — Each completed course contributes to Project Rescue’s ImpactFi model, where funding is transparently reinvested into disaster preparedness programs globally Project Rescue• Upcoming Sessions — Scheduled for 8, 13, and 20 October (with additional dates to come) Project Rescue“Every school should be a place of learning — not fear,” said a Project Rescue spokesperson.“Our goal is to turn classrooms into safe havens, where staff are ready to respond to crises and students are protected.“With this CSR rollout, we hope to create ripple effects of safety across communities.”Participation is open to schools, corporate partners, and community organisations. To register or schedule a session, visit the Project Rescue site or PSTR’s course page. Project Rescue+1 About Project Rescue: Project Rescue is a forward-thinking platform linking blockchain mechanics with real-world impact. Its ImpactFi mission bridges funding, transparency, and action — building resilience through education, infrastructure, and readiness programs to better face disasters and emergencies worldwide.About Public Safety Training & Response (PSTR, RTO 45395): PSTR is a recognised Registered Training Organisation delivering certified safety, first aid, and response training across Australia. Its instructors bring frontline experience and expertise to every course.

