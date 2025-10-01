Ongoing Asian disasters highlight need for relentless funding initiatives, says Project Rescue

Relentless floods and other disasters highlight the need for better funding of response initiatives.

Earthquakes in Indonesia, The Philippines and Russia, cyclones in China and Vietnam, drought in Mongolia, floods in Europe - all need well-funded response.

All these disasters need serious responses - humanitarian supplies like food, medication and shelter, equipment like choppers and boats, training and logistics. That’s why Project Rescue was founded.” — Project Rescue Spokesperson

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Severe earthquakes in Indonesia and The Philippines , a cyclone that also sliced through China and Vietnam, and drought in Mongolia, are among relentless natural disasters highlighting a critical global need for better emergency funding, says blockchain funding platform Project Rescue Twenty people have been reportedly killed in the 6.9M earthquake in The Philippines, which last week experienced Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Ragasa-25, blowing at up to 269 km/h, with gusts up to 320 km/h, impacting more than 115,000 residents.“Our hearts go out to the people of The Philippines, Indonesia and all of southeast Asia – they have experienced their unfair share of natural disasters, and they need ongoing funding and support,” a Project Rescue spokesperson said.Along with the latest disasters, repeated earthquakes in Russia and Indonesia, and current severe floods in Spain, Mexico, India, Nigeria and Haiti, are stark reminders of the constant threats of natural disasters and the need for well-funded response teams.These disasters follow numerous volcano eruptions of recent months, ongoing droughts, and massive forest fires that have decimated parts of central Africa this year.An average 50,000 people lose their lives to natural disasters annually - punctuated by large disasters such as the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria in 2023 which claimed 86,000 deaths. The deaths are accompanied by considerable social destruction and economic damage estimated at $2.3 trillion annually .“All these disasters need serious responses, and that requires humanitarian supplies like food, medication and shelter, and equipment like helicopters, boats, personal safety equipment, training for rescue personnel and logistics - that’s why Project Rescue was founded, to bring together the crypto investor community to contribute to humanitarian initiatives,” the Project Rescue spokesperson said.“Project Rescue has attracted venture capitalists eager to support our lifesaving mission, and provides an opportunity for individuals and organisations to contribute to the solution, helping fund life-saving initiatives in a campaign driven by the desire to save lives.”Learn more about Project $RESCUE: https://www.projectrescue.xyz/ Track Project $RESCUE on CoinMarketCap

