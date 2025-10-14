Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA) Thread Lift Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA) Thread Lift Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA) Thread Lift Market Through 2025?

The size of the poly-L-lactic acid (PLA) thread lift market has seen a fast-paced increase in the recent times. The market scale is predicted to swell from a value of $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.49 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth spurt witnessed during the historic period is linked to factors including the rising need for non-surgical aesthetic procedures, a growing preference for minimally invasive treatments, increased awareness about available facial rejuvenation options, an upturn in disposable income levels, and a surge in the aging population.

The market size for the poly-L-lactic acid (PLA) thread lift is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to $2.73 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This growth during the forecasted phase can be accredited to the increased utilization of collagen-stimulating thread lifts, a rising inclination towards long-lasting aesthetic treatments, growing demand for facial contouring procedures, enhanced knowledge of PLA thread benefits and a surge in the cosmetic clinics. Key trends for the forecast period encompass advancements in thread materials to enhance safety, the pairing of PLA threads with other aesthetic treatments, innovative alterations in thread design for superior lifting, increased uptake in emerging markets, and investment into research and development of new techniques.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA) Thread Lift Market?

The poly-L-lactic acid (PLA) thread lift market's growth is forecasted to be driven forward by the escalating demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures. These methods, which enhance physical appearance using compact tools and injections, are becoming increasingly popular due to their advantages, such as reduced recovery time, fewer complications, minimal pain, and smaller scars. The Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA) Thread Lift serves to further enhance these procedures by providing effective skin tightening and lifting, sans surgery. It promotes the production of collagen, enhancing skin stiffness and elasticity, and provides an easy way for facial rejuvenation with barely any downtime. For example, data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons highlight that the total number of such procedures rose to 25,442,640 in 2023, a 7% increase from 23,672,269 in 2022. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA) thread lift market. The surge in medical tourism, due to affordable access to high-quality cosmetic procedures, is another factor expected to augment the poly-L-lactic acid (PLA) thread lift market's growth in the future. Medical tourism indicates traveling abroad exclusively for undergoing medical treatments or procedures. The popularity of medical tourism, offering cost benefits by presenting access to top-quality cosmetic procedures at relatively lower prices, is on the rise. By offering opportunities to undergo treatment using modern facilities and making these procedures accessible and convenient for international patients, medical tourism bolsters the adoption of poly-L-lactic acid (PLA) thread lifts. For instance, a survey conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a branch of the US's National Library of Medicine (NLM), revealed that around 431,000 UK residents traveled abroad for medical treatments in 2023, rising from 348,000 in 2022. This trend of escalating medical tourism is likely to promote the growth of the poly-L-lactic acid (PLA) thread lift market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA) Thread Lift Market?

Major players in the Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA) Thread Lift Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Aptos LLC

• Croma-Pharma GmbH

• Sinclair Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• HansBiomed Co. Ltd.

• Healux Corporation

• Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

• N-Finders Co. Ltd.

• Intraline Technologies Inc.

• NovaThreads Inc.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA) Thread Lift Market

The poly-l-lactic acid (PLA) thread lift market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Barbed Threads, Smooth Threads, Screw Threads, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Face Lift, Neck Lift, Nose Lift, Eyebrow Lift, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Barbed Threads: Mono Threads, Cog Threads, Spiral Threads, Anchor Threads

2) By Smooth Threads: Monofilament Threads, Twisted Threads, Braided Threads, Polished Threads

3) By Screw Threads: Single Helix Threads, Double Helix Threads, Triple Helix Threads, Barrel Threads

4) By Other Product Types: Combination Threads, Absorbable Threads, Non-Absorbable Threads, Specialty Threads

Global Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA) Thread Lift Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the most substantial share in the poly-L-lactic acid (PLA) thread lift market. However, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will undergo the quickest expansion during the specified forecast period. The scope of the report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

