Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve Market to Reach USD $1.15 Billion by 2029 at 8.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve Market?

The market for plantar fasciitis sleeves has seen robust growth in the recent past. The market is projected to expand from a size of $0.77 billion in 2024 to $0.84 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The significant growth observed in the historical period can be linked to factors like the increasing occurrence of plantar fasciitis, heightened awareness about foot health, growing engagement in sports and physical fitness activities, aging population growth, a rise in demand for non-surgical pain management solutions, and the broader accessibility of cost-effective orthopedic products.

There is an anticipation of significant expansion in the plantar fasciitis sleeve market in the coming years, with the expectation to reach a value of $1.15 billion by 2029, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Several factors such as the rising preference for minimally invasive foot care methods, climbing obesity rates and sedentary lifestyles, increased understanding of preventive orthopedic supports, wider accessibility via online shopping platforms, growing engagement in sports and fitness activities, and the escalating endorsements of support devices from physiotherapists and podiatrists are contributing to this growth. Notable developments expected over the forecast period include the integration of smart sensor technology, the usage of environmentally friendly materials, customized 3D-printed designs, improved compression fabrics for specific relief, and progress in AI-driven product customization.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve Global Market Growth?

The growth of the plantar fasciitis sleeve market is anticipated to be spurred by a rising incidence of sports-related injuries. These injuries can occur during athletic activities or exercise and can range from mild sprains and strains to more serious fractures or dislocations. Increased repetitive stress or incorrect movements often result in sports injuries, as they can overwhelm the body's natural repair and defence mechanisms, causing gradual tissue damage. A plantar fasciitis sleeve supports the foot arch, reduces strain, and alleviating heel pain during athletic activity and recovery. Data from the Howden Group Holdings Ltd, an insurance intermediary company based in the UK, showed that severe ankle injuries in the English Premier League rose by 170% between October 2022 and January 2023. Furthermore, calf or shin injuries and hamstring injuries surged by 200% and 130% respectively after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Consequently, the escalating incidents of sports injuries are driving the expansion of the plantar fasciitis sleeve market. The upturn in obesity rates is also a key factor anticipating to drive the plantar fasciitis sleeve market expansion. These rates, expressed as the percentage of a population categorized as overweight or obese based on their body mass index (BMI), are on the rise due to unhealthy eating habits which lead to excess calorie storage as body fat. Plantar fasciitis sleeves can be beneficial for obese patients, as they can provide extra support and cushioning to the foot, reducing strain on the plantar fascia and enhancing comfort during weight-bearing activities. Updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that, as of 2022, adult obesity rate exceeded 35% in 22 states, compared to 19 states in the preceding year. Therefore, the surge in obesity rates is fuelling the plantar fasciitis sleeve market growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve Market?

Major players in the Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company (Futora)

• BSN Medical GmbH

• Össur hf.

• SIGVARIS Group AG

• United Pacific Industries Limited

• Bauerfeind AG

• Cramer Products Inc.

• Darco International Inc.

• Spenco Medical Corporation

• The Strassburg Sock Company Inc.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve Market Report?

The plantar fasciitis sleeve market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Compression Sleeves, Night Splints, Arch Support Sleeves, Gel Sleeves, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Neoprene, Fabric, Silicone, Other Materials

3) By Application: Sports And Athletics, Medical Use, Personal Use, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Compression Sleeves: Ankle Compression Sleeves, Full Foot Compression Sleeves, Graduated Compression Sleeves, Open-Toe Compression Sleeves, Closed-Toe Compression Sleeves

2) By Night Splints: Dorsal Night Splints, Boot-Style Night Splints, Adjustable Night Splints, Rigid Night Splints, Soft Night Splints

3) By Arch Support Sleeves: Elastic Arch Support Sleeves, Gel-Padded Arch Support Sleeves, Adjustable Strap Arch Sleeves, Low-Profile Arch Sleeves, Multi-Zone Compression Arch Sleeves

4) By Gel Sleeves: Heel Cushion Gel Sleeves, Full-Length Gel Sleeves, Silicone Gel Sleeves, Cold Or Hot Therapy Gel Sleeves, Open-Heel Gel Sleeves

5) By Other Product Types: Toe Separator Sleeves, Heel Cups With Sleeve Support, Custom Orthotic Sleeves, Multi-Purpose Sports Sleeves, Hybrid Sleeves

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve Industry?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for plantar fasciitis sleeves. However, the highest growth rate is anticipated from the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report on the plantar fasciitis sleeve market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

