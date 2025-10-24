Demand for Biometric Crypto-Wallet Display Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $4.63 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biometric Crypto-Wallet Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Biometric Crypto-Wallet Display Market Be By 2025?

In the last few years, the market size for the biometric crypto-wallet display has seen an exponential increase. The market is anticipated to inflate from $1.47 billion in 2024 to $1.86 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%. The enhancement during the historical duration is credited to the surge in cryptocurrency possession among retail traders, growth in participation in decentralized finance, upward trend in contactless payment practices among consumers. Other contributing factors include the escalating acceptance of digital assets for transactions by merchants and a boost in security consciousness after significant exchange platforms collapsed.

The market size of biometric crypto-wallet displays is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with it expected to reach $4.64 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth include increased clarity in regulatory policies around digital asset custody, the booming settlement of stablecoins in commercial transactions, the rise of tokenized physical assets used for payments, more retail chains accepting merchant crypto, and the surge in digital asset payments for payroll and gig workers. Key trends expected during this forecast period comprise the integration of multi-modal biometric authentication, the application of quantum-resistant cryptography, the emergence of bluetooth and NFC form-factored wallets, the rising adoption in ecommerce and retail payments, and the improved management of user identities using decentralized IDs.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Biometric Crypto-Wallet Display Market Landscape?

The increasing uptake of decentralized digital currencies is predicted to fuel the growth of the biometric crypto-wallet display market in the future. This refers to digital currencies, like cryptocurrency, which function on distributed networks rather than being controlled by a central authority, bestowing users more control over their financial transactions. As consumer demand grows for financial privacy and secure alternatives to conventional banking, so too does the acceptance of decentralized digital currencies, particularly among those immersed in digital life. This surge in decentralized currency uptake prompts a greater demand for biometric crypto-wallet displays, as secure, authenticated access systems are vital to shield digital assets from any authorized access. Security.org, a U.S-based digital security research and review platform, reported in January 2025 that cryptocurrency ownership in the United States has almost doubled since the conclusion of 2021. They found in 2025 that about 28% of American adults, which is about 65 million people, are crypto owners. The highest interest for investment that year was seen in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. As a result, the buoyant uptake of decentralized currency is spurring the growth of the biometric crypto-wallet display market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Biometric Crypto-Wallet Display Market?

Major players in the Biometric Crypto-Wallet Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• IDEMIA Group

• OneSpan Inc.

• SafePal Limited

• Archos SA

• Keyless Ltd.

• SatoshiLabs s.r.o.

• Web3Auth

• IriTech Inc.

• CoolBitX Technology Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Biometric Crypto-Wallet Display Market?

Leading businesses active in the biometric crypto-wallet displays sector are employing innovative solutions, such as integrated fingerprint authentication, to bolster security, simplify user access, and boost confidence in managing digital assets. The system of integrated fingerprint authentication is a biometric security feature that employs a person's distinct fingerprint for identity confirmation, safeguarding crypto wallets by ensuring only approved users have the ability to access and manage digital assets. For example, in August 2025, Play Solana, an American firm, introduced the Play Solana Gen 1 (PSG1), a handheld gaming device equipped with a built-in crypto wallet endowed with fingerprint identification. This apparatus integrates gaming-compatible hardware with avant-garde biometric safety, providing users the ability to store and manage digital assets securely while partaking in Web3 gaming activity, joining exclusive NFT ecosystems, accessing blockchain applications effortlessly, and leveraging an expanding array of decentralized finance (DeFi) services. This amalgamation of secure digital asset handling with interactive entertainment strives to build a cohesive platform that bridges gaming, digital ownership, and financial sovereignty, serving both occasional gamers and crypto aficionados seeking an easy and protected method to engage with the Solana ecosystem.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Biometric Crypto-Wallet Display Market

The biometric crypto-wallet displays market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Fingerprint Display, Facial Recognition Display, Iris Recognition Display, Multi-Modal Biometric Display, Other Product Types

2) By Wallet Type: Hardware Wallets, Software Wallets, Hybrid Wallets

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Personal, Enterprise, Financial Institutions, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fingerprint Display: Capacitive Fingerprint Display, Optical Fingerprint Display, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Display, Thermal Fingerprint Display

2) By Facial Recognition Display: Two Dimensional Facial Recognition Display, Three Dimensional Facial Recognition Display, Infrared Facial Recognition Display, Multi-Spectral Facial Recognition Display

3) By Iris Recognition Display: Near Infrared Iris Display, Visible Light Iris Display, Multimodal Iris Display, Hybrid Iris Display

4) By Multi-Modal Biometric Display: Fingerprint And Facial Recognition Display, Fingerprint And Iris Recognition Display, Facial And Iris Recognition Display, Tri-Modal Biometric Display

5) By Other Product Types: Vein Recognition Display, Voice Recognition Display, Palm Print Recognition Display, Behavioral Biometric Display

Biometric Crypto-Wallet Display Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global biometric crypto-wallet display market. The region with the most anticipated growth for the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report on the biometric crypto-wallet display market includes data from the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

