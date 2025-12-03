Forward Edge-AI Delivers Quantum-Resistant One-Way Data Diode to National Central University in Taiwan

True One Way Data Transfer and PQC that is not Distance Limited

Milestone underscores urgency for global post-quantum cybersecurity readiness

Quantum threats have moved beyond theory and are accelerating rapidly. Organizations that wait for the next roadmap will see the migration window close quickly.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc., a U.S.-based leader in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity innovation, has delivered its Isidore Quantum® One-Way Data Diode to National Central University (NCU) in Taiwan. The deployment represents a major step forward in quantum-safe cybersecurity for academic research, defense, and national infrastructure, while also serving as a clear warning against postponing the transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

The Isidore Quantum One-Way Data Diode integrates NSA CNSA 2.0–compliant and NIST-approved post-quantum encryption with AI-driven autonomy and software-defined unidirectional control. The system delivers a quantum-resilient, energy-efficient, and hardware-agnostic solution that enforces a true one-way data flow, protecting sensitive information from advanced quantum-enabled cyberattacks. The Isidore Quantum One Way Data Diode is also not distance limited.

As experts continue to warn about Q-Day, the moment when quantum computers will be able to break current encryption methods, the risk of Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks increases each day. The Isidore Quantum® solution addresses this growing danger by applying AES-256, ML-KEM, and ML-DSA encryption to safeguard data collected today from decryption once quantum capabilities emerge.

Forward Edge-AI’s delivery to NCU Taiwan demonstrates that quantum-safe infrastructure is deployable today, providing a proven path for governments and enterprises seeking immediate protection against next-generation threats.

