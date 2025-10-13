Submit Release
Sunday, October 12, 2025

CANADA, December 10 - Note: All times local

6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to attend the signing of a Middle East peace plan.

Closed to media

