Major milestone as interchange opens to traffic

Release date: 11/10/25

The $120 million Majors Road Interchange upgrade will open tomorrow, delivering shorter and safer journeys through Adelaide’s southern suburbs for travellers and locals.

The newly widened Majors Road bridge will improve travel on an important arterial road for connections between Lonsdale Road and Main South Road.

About 13,200 vehicles travel daily on Majors Road – anticipated to increase to around 14,700 during peak times by 2036.

The new on/off-ramps for the Southern Expressway at the Majors Road junctions will create seamless journeys for commuters in the southern suburbs.

The Southern Expressway serves as the gateway to the Fleurieu Peninsula, carrying approximately 74,000 vehicles per day, and supporting economic activity and tourism in the region, including Kangaroo Island.

The project was jointly funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor governments, with both contributing $60 million.

Major works on the project began in March 2024 and across its duration, 245 South Australian jobs have been supported, including 12 per cent of the cohort Indigenous employees, 10 per cent apprentices and trainees, and four per cent individuals facing barriers to employment or who were long-term unemployed.

The completed project will also see 1.8 kilometres of new shared-use paths to connect two major cycling routes, increasing access to important community facilities, including Glenthorne National Park–Ityamaiitpinna Yarta, Glenthorne Farm and O’Halloran Hill Recreation Park.

Approximately 42,000 new plants have been introduced throughout the project, including more than 200 mature trees.

While the new ramps will open to the public from tomorrow, speed limits on the on/off-ramps will remain reduced for a few weeks to allow the road surface to develop traction for safe driving at higher speeds.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“The upgrade to Majors Road Interchange means safer and faster journeys for the growing communities of Adelaide’s south, and for people visiting the Fleurieu Peninsula.

“This project has provided a boost to the local economy and will deliver real benefits to local communities. It’s a huge win for locals who rely on these roads every day and tourists who want to come visit this beautiful part of South Australia.”

Attributable to SA Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Emily Bourke:

“The state government is investing billions of dollars’ worth of infrastructure projects across South Australia that will benefit the community for years to come.

“We’re making travel easier, faster and, most importantly, safer, and that’s a great contribution to the state.

“It’s great to see the Majors Road Interchange, an election commitment by the Malinauskas Government, open to road users ahead of schedule.

“The newly widened Majors Road bridge will improve travel for connections between Lonsdale and Main South Road, while the new on/off-ramps will connect people to the non-stop South Road we are building.”

Attributable to Federal Member for Kingston Amanda Rishworth:

“Today is a major milestone for residents living in Adelaide’s Southern Suburbs. For years I’ve been fighting alongside my community to have access to the Southern expressway to get where they need to go faster and saving time commuting.

“This opening delivers on the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments election commitments. Not only is this opening good for locals today, it will also ensure that our community can access the new north-south corridor upgrades in the future.”

Attributable to Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost:

“This project supported South Australian jobs during construction and will continue to deliver economic benefits by improving and streamlining access to key employment hubs and unlocking future growth across my electorate of Boothby. In particular, this will ease commuter traffic on Brighton Road and all of Adelaide’s southern suburbs.

“With the Australian Government a funding partner in this project, the new interchange will make travel smoother, safer and faster – and that means more time for home, work and community.”