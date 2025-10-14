Insights on E-Commerce Migration from Steve Morris at NEWMEDIA.COM Successful E-Commerce Migration Tips

We prioritize balancing user experience with SEO best practices. Done properly it reduces our bounce rate by 14 percent and boosts click-through rates from 2.9% to 4.3% on primary calls to action.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retailing Central, a premier publication for ecommerce professionals, has prominently featured insights from Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM in its latest published article titled “4 Tips for Successfully Managing Your Ecommerce Platform Migration.”The article explores strategies to ensure smooth ecommerce migrations, an increasingly complex challenge as businesses scale digital operations. In the piece, Morris shares technical and tactical expertise drawn from hundreds of real-world ecommerce projects spanning 20+ years._____Morris' commentary reinforces the depth of NEWMEDIA.COM’s capabilities in large-scale ecommerce transformation, including UX optimization, CRO, platform re-architecture, mobile-first performance improvements, and conversion-centered SEO continuity.“We prioritize balancing user experience with SEO best practices through a collaborative sprint methodology involving all stakeholders,” said Morris. “Mobile optimization is critical. Done properly it reduces our bounce rate by 14 percentage points and boosts click-through rates from 2.9% to 4.3% on primary calls to action.”This kind of measurable outcome isn’t theory; it’s execution.As businesses grapple with the intricacies of modern ecommerce systems, from headless CMS frameworks to global fulfillment logistics and omnichannel integrations, NEWMEDIA.COM offers a proven framework to manage complexity and unlock ROI._____A Trusted Partner for Ecommerce at ScaleWith a track record spanning startups, Fortune 500 brands, high-growth SaaS companies, and enterprise retailers, NEWMEDIA.COM specializes in building ecommerce ecosystems that integrate performance, security, and scale.The agency’s work includes full-platform development and replatforming, spanning Shopify , WooCommerce, Drupal, Adobe Commerce, custom 3rd-party integrations (ERP, CRM, PIM), large-scale SKU migrations, checkout funnel optimization, and cloud DevOps deployments.What distinguishes NEWMEDIA.COM is its holistic approach, bringing together SEO strategists, UX/CX architects, developers, data engineers, and performance marketers into a unified migration team. The result is seamless transitions that preserve rankings, enhance user experience, and improve bottom-line conversions.This latest editorial spotlight affirms Steve Morris’s authority in ecommerce transformation and solidifies NEWMEDIA.COM’s standing as a go-to digital partner for business-critical website migrations._____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital performance and strategy marketing agency specializing in AI search optimization, ecommerce development, redevelopment and migrations, content ecosystems, UX/CX, and digital transformation. With locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, the firm partners with startups to Fortune 500s, solving high-impact visibility, scalability, and engagement challenges in an increasingly algorithmic world.Steve Morris is a nationally recognized expert on the intersections of search, AI, ecommerce, and digital innovation.To learn more, visit https://newmedia.com

