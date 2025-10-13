AI Survey Text Analysis at Scale AI Survey Analysis Insights

When a new code needs to be defined, the team has to go back and recode previously analyzed responses. This happened at least three times during an 8,000 response survey we did for a fintech client” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blix.ai, a respected leader in AI-powered text analysis, has prominently featured Steve Morris, Founder & CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM , in a recent article exploring how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing survey insights at scale.The article, titled “How AI Survey Text Analysis Can Save Hours of Manual Work”, highlights the real-world challenges faced by research teams and showcases Morris’s perspective on how AI can eliminate inefficiencies and unlock business-critical insights faster.In it, Morris highlights how manual survey coding can become untenable for large datasets, especially when evolving codes and multilingual or multi-region studies further complicate the task._____Morris shares a concrete example:“When a new code needs to be defined halfway through the project, the team has to go back and recode every previously analyzed response. This happened at least three times during an 8,000 response survey we did for a fintech client, and each time it took up about half the project’s time.”His perspective underscores a key value proposition: AI-enabled text analysis doesn’t just speed things up; it preserves analytical flexibility, consistency, and strategic focus.Blix’s editorial team presents this as a cautionary case study that validates the power of AI to preserve analytical consistency across changing requirements - an area where Morris and NEWMEDIA.COM have emerged as strategic leaders.Read the full article here: https://blix.ai/blog/ai-survey-text-analysis _____Elevating the Standard for Enterprise InsightsThis recognition further reinforces NEWMEDIA.COM’s position as a go-to agency partner for enterprise businesses seeking operational excellence through AI.Unlike firms that bolt AI onto legacy frameworks, NEWMEDIA.COM embeds AI into business processes from day one, from research automation and intelligent customer insight to algorithm-aware visibility and conversion systems.Morris’s commentary demonstrates a deeper layer of expertise: understanding not just how to adopt AI tools, but how to scale them within high-stakes workflows like market research, customer segmentation, and product validation.In an era where enterprises are drowning in data but struggling to extract actionable meaning, that strategic capability is a game-changer._____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital strategy and performance agency specializing in UX/CX AI-enabled SEO search optimization , customer intelligence, content ecosystems, and digital infrastructure. With locations in Denver, CO; New York, NY; Chicago, IL; and 25 cities across North America, NEWMEDIA.COM partners with forward-thinking businesses to deliver scalable systems that convert visibility into value.From startup scaleups to enterprise transformations, the firm brings together deep technical expertise, real-world business acumen, and AI-native solutions that move the needle.Steve Morris, Founder & CEO, is a nationally recognized voice at the intersection of AI, digital systems, and strategic growth.To learn more, visit https://newmedia.com

