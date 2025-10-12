Dedicated Federal Employees Minimize Impact to Hawai’i Airports

Main, News Posted on Oct 12, 2025 in Airports News

HONOLULU — As the partial federal government shutdown moves into its 12th day, Hawai‘i state officials praised local federal employees for doing their part to keep the state’s airports running smoothly.

While some airports on the mainland have been disrupted by the shutdown, which has resulted in flight delays and longer wait times, Hawai‘i airports have not experienced significant impact due primarily to the commitment of federal employees who have been reporting to work.

“We know federal workers and their families are facing uncertainty as a result of the shutdown. The fact that they continue to show up for work at our airports to minimize air travel disruptions is a testament to their character and shows how much they care for their fellow Hawai‘i residents as well as our visitors,” said Governor Josh Green. “The state will do whatever we can to support federal airport workers in Hawai‘i as they continue to provide critical services to air travelers.”

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is in close communication with federal partners, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Department of Agriculture. To date, there has been minimal impact to security screening, air traffic control and agricultural inspections at Hawai‘i’s airports.

“We are fortunate that our local federal employees remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of air travel in the Islands,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Hawai‘i’s airports operate as ‘ohana, with state, federal and private sector employees working side by side to serve the traveling public. We are grateful that our federal partners continue to provide the highest level of professionalism to keep our airports operational.”

