Likelike Highway Kāne‘ohe-bound closure update

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating the public on the closure of Kāne‘ohe-bound Likelike Highway (Route 63) between North School Street and the Wilson Tunnel. The highway was closed at approximately 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, due to downed utility poles and lines on the road. The highway remains closed as utility companies work to remove and reset poles and restore service in the area.

HDOT is coordinating with the utilities to reopen one Kāne‘ohe-bound lane by 1 p.m. and another lane by 3 p.m. for the afternoon rush. One lane will close again at 7 p.m. to perform the work needed to restore service. Another notice will be sent once a time frame for the remaining repairs is provided.

Road users in the area should be aware:

The Makuahine Street Off-ramp toward the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus will remain closed due to downed cables.

One inner lane of Kalihi Street adjacent to Likelike Highway will be closed to stage the equipment needed for the repairs.

For updates, visit HDOT’s social media https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii

