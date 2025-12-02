Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,419 in the last 365 days.

Likelike Highway Kāne‘ohe-bound closure update

Posted on Dec 2, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating the public  on the closure of Kāne‘ohe-bound Likelike Highway (Route 63) between North School Street and the Wilson Tunnel. The highway was closed at approximately 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, due to downed utility poles and lines on the road. The highway remains closed as utility companies work to remove and reset poles and restore service in the area.

HDOT is coordinating with the utilities to reopen one Kāne‘ohe-bound lane by 1 p.m. and another lane by 3 p.m. for the afternoon rush. One lane will close again at 7 p.m. to perform the work needed to restore service. Another notice will be sent once a time frame for the remaining repairs is provided.

Road users in the area should be aware:

  • The Makuahine Street Off-ramp toward the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus will remain closed due to downed cables.
  • One inner lane of Kalihi Street adjacent to Likelike Highway will be closed to stage the equipment needed for the repairs.

For updates, visit HDOT’s social media https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Likelike Highway Kāne‘ohe-bound closure update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more