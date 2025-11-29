Submit Release
Permanent striping of the Kīlauea Roundabout December 1-12

Posted on Nov 28, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public of the of the closure of the Kolo Road access to Kūhiō Highway, for the permanent striping of the Kῑlauea Roundabout. The closure will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, 2025.

 

During the work hours for the striping, Kῑlauea Town can be accessed through Pili Road and Hoʻokuʻi Road.

 

Variable message boards have been posted at the roundabout. For weekly Kaua‘i lane closures go to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

