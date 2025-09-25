Global Africa Summit Comes to DC: Mobilizing Global Partnerships to Fuel Africa’s Development and Shared Prosperity

Global Africa Summit Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Africa Summit (GAS) launches in Washington, DC on October 14–15, 2025, bringing together influential leaders from Africa, the Diaspora, and the global community to accelerate investment, innovation, and inclusive development.Taking place at The Catholic University of America, just ahead of the World Bank Fall Meetings, the Summit will highlight Africa’s strategic global relevance and the power of cross-border collaboration. This year’s theme, “Global Partnerships: Fueling Africa’s Development and Collective Prosperity,” calls for united action across sectors to drive sustainable growth across the continent.Hosted by the Africa Investment Network (AIN) in collaboration with the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), the two-day summit will feature high-level panels, investment forums, and business matchmaking opportunities across sectors including technology and AI, infrastructure, green energy, healthcare, agribusiness, education, real estate, creative industries, and tourism.Why GAS DC MattersAfrica’s development story is increasingly one of collaboration rather than isolation. The continent holds immense opportunities across infrastructure, agriculture, technology, renewable energy, and the creative industries. Yet realizing this potential requires capital, expertise, and partnerships that transcend borders.GAS DC is designed to close gaps between African entrepreneurs and global investors, between policymakers and private sector leaders, and between the diaspora and the continent itself. By creating structured spaces for dialogue, deal-making, and matchmaking, the Summit drives:• Foreign direct investment (FDI): mobilizing capital flows into transformative projects.• Policy alignment: engaging governments to remove barriers and streamline trade and investment.• Diaspora engagement: harnessing the financial and intellectual power of the Diaspora and Africans abroad.• Sustainable growth: ensuring economic activity advances climate resilience, inclusivity, and long-term prosperity.Ultimately, GAS DC matters because it transforms goodwill into bankable partnerships and measurable impact.Summit Highlights:• 300+ delegates including investors, industry leaders, development partners, policymakers, and entrepreneurs• Panels & workshops on diaspora engagement, FDI, climate resilience, technology and AI, healthcare, agribusiness, real estate, the creative economy and youth and women empowerment.• Dinner Gala, celebrating Africa’s rich heritage and dynamic future. Guests will be treated to a vibrant cultural showcase featuring authentic African cuisine, live music, a distinguished awards ceremony, and a fashion show spotlighting designers from across the continent’s diverse regions.Featured Speakers Include:• Jane Reindorf-Osei -President, Africa Investment Network• Wala Blegay – Council Member, Prince George’s County District 6• H.E. Dr. Chibamba Kanyama - Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to the USA• Charles DeBow III – President, National Black Chamber of Commerce• Clarence Wooten -Entrepreneur-in-Residence at X (Google X)• Dr. Melida Barrow – CEO, 6th Region Global Chamber of Commerce• Dr. Thomas Pogge, Director, Global Justice Program and Leitner Professor International Affairs at Yale University• Cordell Carter - Founder Project on Belonging at Aspen Institute• Daniele Nyirandutiye - Partner Emerging Markets, Desmos Capital• John Morris – Chairman, 17 Asset Management• Dr. Michael K. Obeng - Renowned Plastic Surgeon and Founder, Miko Pharma• Senior leaders from the World Bank, U.S. EXIM Bank, Africa50, AfDB and Afreximbank (invited)A Global PlatformWashington, DC is the first stop of the Global Africa Summit series. The 2025 journey continues in Toronto on October 23, hosted by the Diversity Institute, Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto Metropolitan University, with a strong emphasis on Canada–Africa partnerships, diaspora entrepreneurship, and innovation ecosystems.The series will culminate in Accra, Ghana on December 11–12, showcasing Africa’s leadership in agribusiness, renewable energy, tourism, and intra-African trade, while also celebrating the continent’s cultural dynamism. In 2026, the Summit expands further to Nassau, The Bahamas cementing its role as the premier platform for Africa–Diaspora collaboration worldwide.“We are bringing the world to the table—not just to talk about Africa, but to build with Africa,” said Jane Reindorf-Osei, President & CEO of the Africa Investment Network. “This Summit is where vision meets action and forges the partnerships shaping our shared future.”🎟 Registration is now open: www.globalafricasummit.com 📧 Press/Sponsorship Inquiries: info@africainvestmentnetwork.org📞 Media Contact: Etta Juah McCoy | etta.mccoy@africainvestmentnetwork.org | +1.301.955.6038🔗 Follow: IG @Africa_Investment_Network | IG @GlobalAfricaSummitAbout Africa Investment NetworkThe Africa Investment Network (AIN) is a nonprofit chamber of commerce based in Washington, DC, dedicated to accelerating high-impact investments across Africa and its global diaspora. AIN builds bridges between Africa’s private sector and the global investment community through policy advocacy, business matchmaking, and investment facilitation.

Global Africa Summit Launch Video

