Promise Launches The Generation Company to Deliver World-Class GenAI Visual Effects for Studios & Production Partners

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenAI storytelling studio Promise today announced the launch of The Generation Company , a new division dedicated to producing industry-leading Generative AI (GenAI) visual effects and custom sequences for studios and creative partners. Helmed by longtime filmmaker, creative technologist, and acclaimed GenAI artist Nem Perez, The Generation Company fuses cinematic craftsmanship with advanced AI technology to bring bold ideas to the screen.“With The Generation Company, Promise is bringing our GenAI filmmaking expertise to partners as a true creative ally, helping them achieve their vision and push ideas beyond the limits of traditional resources, timelines, and budgets,” said Jamie Byrne, Co-Founder, President, and COO of Promise. “Nem is a pioneer in applying GenAI to filmmaking, building on a career leading creative teams across entertainment, advertising, and music. His work with some of the world’s top GenAI artists makes him uniquely positioned to help storytellers navigate this new frontier with both artistry and precision.”Known for blending technological innovation with a filmmaker’s sensibility, Perez will oversee The Generation Company’s projects, collaborating with partners on everything from early pre-visualization to the final frame.“I believe GenAI exists to serve the artist, opening the door to cinematic moments that might otherwise be impossible,” said Nem Perez, Head of The Generation Company. “For me, it’s about honoring the craft I’ve devoted my career to while embracing new tools that expand what’s possible on screen. With human expression driving everything we do, filmmakers and creative partners who work with The Generation Company can bring their full vision to life on their own terms.”Prior to The Generation Company, Perez founded Storyblocker, pioneering virtual production and AI workflows. He has also directed music videos for Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Chance the Rapper, and Hit-Boy, brought a filmmaker’s eye to campaigns for Disney Parks, Walmart, Converse, and Acura, and held senior creative roles at Leo Burnett, Deutsch LA, and Snapchat.The Generation Company’s capabilities include:* Custom AI VFX & Sequences: Premium visual effects and pivotal shot sequences designed to meet the highest standards of modern cinema and entertainment. From enhancements to full-sequence delivery, we ensure every frame meets the demands of world-class filmmaking.* GenCo Crew: A dedicated team of AI specialists who support creative departments including Art, Costume, Props, and Storyboarding to accelerate exploration during pre-production. By generating instant variations and rapid prototypes, the GenCo Crew helps filmmakers and production department heads explore 10x more ideas in half the time and build a stronger foundation for production.The Generation Company is currently in production with studios, production companies, and brands on projects that highlight how GenAI technology can unlock new creative possibilities and accelerate workflows while staying true to the craft.ABOUT PROMISEPromise is an entertainment studio built for the GenAI era, reimagining how visionary artists create film, series, and new forms of storytelling. The studio unites the world’s best GenAI filmmakers with top creative voices to produce a bold slate of original projects, powered by cutting-edge tools and its proprietary production pipeline, MUSE. Promise supports the creative community through Curious Refuge, the world’s largest AI film school training artists in 170 countries, and The Generation Company, its division delivering high-end AI visual effects and custom sequences to production partners. Backed by top investors including North Road, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and Google, Promise is shaping a new chapter in entertainment where artists lead and creativity knows no limits.

