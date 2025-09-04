Promise Bolsters Executive Team with Senior Entertainment and Technology Leaders

L to R: Mariana Acuna Acosta, Tyler Mitchell, Michelle Slavich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenAI storytelling studio Promise today announced three senior leadership hires as the company pioneers a new creative infrastructure that blends world-class artistry and original IP with cutting-edge technology. Tyler Mitchell joins the company as Head of Development, Michelle Slavich as Chief Marketing Officer, and Mariana Acuña Acosta as Vice President of Product. Together, they bring decades of experience across film, television, and emerging tech, each having led innovation projects at some of the industry’s most forward-thinking studios and companies."Tyler, Michelle, and Mariana bring exceptional experience, creativity, and a shared drive to push boundaries,” said George Strompolos, CEO and co-founder of Promise. "The conversation around AI in entertainment is complex, but the opportunity is extraordinary. These new leaders will help us grow with intention and respect for the craft, shaping an era where GenAI transforms how stories are made."Tyler Mitchell joins as Promise’s new Head of Development, working with the founders to develop a broad range of projects across genres for the studio. Mitchell has worked in Hollywood for decades as a producer, writer, and creative executive, collaborating with top talent and studio leaders across the industry. As Executive Vice President of Motion Pictures at Imagine Entertainment, he oversaw a slate of live-action and animated films, including a multi-year partnership with Animal Logic and Warner Bros. His credits span film, television, and Broadway, including Lucky Number Slevin, Butterfly Effect, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and The Heart of Rock and Roll. Mitchell also co-founded Impact with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, a global platform that accelerated the development process and discovery of new talent, an approach that aligns with Promise’s mission to redefine how stories are brought to the screen.Michelle Slavich has been named Chief Marketing Officer of Promise, overseeing the company’s global marketing, social media, and communications strategy after serving as a strategic advisor since its launch. A veteran marketing and communications executive, she has held senior leadership roles at Netflix, Google/YouTube, Warner Bros., and NBCUniversal. Slavich has led award-winning campaigns that shaped global fan engagement, launched streaming platforms including YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV, and delivered globally resonant film and television campaigns. Her track record of driving transformation across traditional and emerging media aligns with Promise’s vision to blend artistry and technology in storytelling.Mariana Acuña Acosta has been appointed Vice President of Product, leading the continued development of MUSE, Promise’s proprietary pipeline software, and scaling the company’s broader technological infrastructure. A technologist and product leader known for bridging creative and technical disciplines, she previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Virtual Production and On-Set Services at Technicolor, where she drove innovation across film, episodic, animation, and advertising. Earlier in her career, she co-founded Glassbox Technologies, building tools that transformed real-time production workflows, and held key roles at Sony Imageworks, HBO, Columbia Pictures, and Digital Domain. Her expertise in cutting-edge production technologies supports Promise’s mission to empower artists with next-generation creative tools.These hires join a growing team of entertainment industry veterans at Promise, including filmmaker and co-founder Dave Clark, who serves as Chief Creative Officer, as well as Rob Nederhorst, Head of Creative Technology, whose credits as an acclaimed VFX Supervisor include John Wick 3, The Last of Us, and Spy Kids 5.Since the studio’s launch in late 2024, Promise has rapidly expanded its development pipeline across both hybrid and fully GenAI-powered films and series. Its original slate spans bold, genre-driven storytelling, ranging from family animation, anime and sci-fi, to horror, drama and action. Earlier this year, the company acquired Curious Refuge, the world’s largest GenAI film school, supporting emerging and established filmmakers in over 170 countries. In addition to teaching cutting-edge tools and techniques, Curious Refuge plays a critical role in helping the entertainment industry better understand and unlock the creative potential of AI, ensuring this next chapter in storytelling is shaped by those who have a deep respect for the craft of filmmaking.Promise is backed by a broad range of investors committed to the future of entertainment, including North Road, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and most recently, Google’s AI Futures Fund. As part of that strategic round, the company forged a nonexclusive partnership with Google to integrate advanced AI technologies into MUSE and will work closely with DeepMind researchers and Google’s AI teams to explore new frontiers in AI filmmaking. The latest investor round also included Crossbeam Venture Partners, Kivu Ventures, Saga Ventures, and others who recognize the potential of GenAI in entertainment.ABOUT PROMISEPromise Advanced Imagination, Inc. is an AI storytelling studio producing original films, series, and new forms of entertainment. Founded in 2024, the company collaborates with leading GenAI artists, Hollywood talent, and third-party rights-holders to deliver a diverse slate of innovative storytelling to global audiences. Curious Refuge, the world’s largest GenAI filmschool, is also part of Promise helping emerging and seasoned filmmakers master AI techniques in over 170 countries. Learn more at www.PromiseStudios.com

