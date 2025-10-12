Assembly Calls for Stronger Democratic Resilience in face of Foreign Interference

LJUBLJANA – Allied nations must bolster the democratic resilience of their societies in the face of interference from hostile foreign powers, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly warned Sunday.

“Foreign interference aims to threaten the stability, cohesion and democratic functioning of Allied societies,” said a resolution prepared by Greek lawmaker Dimitrios Kairidis for the NATO PA’s Committee on Democracy and Security (CDS). “Euro-Atlantic deterrence and defence are intrinsically linked to democratic resilience.”

The resolution noted that malign actors – including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea – are working more closely together and “increasingly resorting to similar hybrid tactics, including disinformation, cyberattacks, and election interference, to manipulate public debate and erode democratic institutions in Allied nations.”

Slovenia is hosting the Assembly’s annual session, where 245 parliamentarians will review the steps taken since the Hague Summit.

Kairidis’ resolution urged Allies to treat foreign interference as a strategic threat, dedicate more resources to strengthen resilience, adopt whole-of-society approaches and deepen partnerships. It also called for meaningful sanctions and diplomatic consequences against perpetrators.

A supporting CDS report examined how cyberattacks by hostile actors seek to undermine election processes, erode trust in democratic institutions, and fuel political instability.

“Elections, the very embodiment of the people’s will and the cornerstone of democracy, now increasingly rely on information and communication technologies. Yet, with the undeniable strides in technological advancement come new vulnerabilities, that can be exploited by malicious actors,” Kairidis stressed.

In a separate resolution for the Science and Technology Committee (STC), Luxembourg lawmaker Sven Clement urged NATO to take a lead in the development of drone systems to ensure its technological edge and military advantage. He highlighted the clear cost asymmetry between attack drones and interceptors, which poses unique challenges for the Alliance due to the growing threat from Russian UAVs to Allied airspace and sovereignty.

Clement called on Allies to strengthen innovation, integration, and cooperation while ensuring interoperability, civilian oversight, and complementarity with crewed forces.

These recommendations were echoed in a supporting STC report, underscoring the role of uncrewed systems in NATO’s growing focus on multi-domain operations and considering the importance of cyber and space domains for such systems.

“Uncrewed systems provide ample opportunities to armed forces on the ground and allow actors that lack more traditional crewed systems and high-end capabilities to inflict damage on conventionally more superior opponents,” Clement added.

Geopolitical competition is also intensifying in the Arctic and space domains.

Melting Arctic ice has opened new sea lanes and access to untapped resources, while Russia has expanded its military presence and further asserted sovereignty in the region since its invasion of Ukraine.

A report prepared by Icelandic legislator Njall Trausti Fridbertsson and adopted by the STC urged better situational awareness, greater technological investment, and coordinated Allied strategy for the Arctic.

“The aim is to ensure the Alliance is not only prepared for emerging threats but also positioned to shape the future of Arctic security in a way that protects its values, interests, and the international rule of law,” the report stressed.

In another STC report, Slovenian lawmaker Zan Mahnic emphasised the critical role of space infrastructure for Allied societies and the mounting threats to its security.

“Not only has the number of actors increased, but their relationships are increasingly characterised by strategic competition. Existing mechanisms are no longer sufficient to effectively govern space, and an increasing number of actors are readying themselves for military activities in space,” Mahnic stressed.

The report recommended recognising space assets as critical infrastructure, fostering public-private cooperation across the Alliance, enhancing space capabilities, strengthening partnerships, and advancing legal frameworks and governance mechanisms.

The Assembly also marked the 25th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 and the related Agenda on the role of Women in Peace and Security (WPS), underlining that they remain a cornerstone of security and democratic resilience.

In a report to the Committee on Democracy and Security (CDS), Turkish lawmaker Süreyya Önes Derici stressed that the implementation of the WPS agenda must remain a NATO priority despite a growing backslash against gender equality and shrinking national budgets.

“The WPS agenda helps Allies fulfil their national security priorities while delivering on NATO’s core tasks. In deterrence and defence, WPS can play a role in creating a strategic advantage over potential adversaries,” the lawmaker highlighted.

The report recommended reframing WPS as a strategic security objective, securing funding, improving monitoring and evaluation, and fostering broader societal change to advance gender equality.

The Assembly, though institutionally separate from NATO, serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions among legislators and citizens of the Alliance. Throughout 2025, the Assembly celebrates 70 years of parliamentary diplomacy.

Press queries: [email protected]