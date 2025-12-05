Korea’s Defence Ambitions and Cutting-Edge Tech Take Centre Stage in NATO Parliamentary Visit 

A delegation from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly concluded a week-long visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK), reaffirming the interest in deepening cooperation between NATO Allies and this crucial Indo-Pacific partner. Members of the Sub-Committee on Technology Trends and Security (STCTTS), chaired by Finnish MP Jarno Limnell, met with senior government officials, industry leaders, academic experts, and parliamentary counterparts to explore shared security challenges, the rapid evolution of defence technology, and prospects for enhanced trans-regional collaboration.

Against the backdrop of growing instability on the Korean peninsula and in the broader Indo-Pacific region, the NATO PA delegation emphasised the interconnected nature of regional and Euro-Atlantic security. Rising military assertiveness from North Korea, China’s strategic ambitions, and increased military collaboration between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), underscored the urgency of strong, reliable, and resilient defence partnerships.

Members saw the delicate vicinity between the ROK and the DPRK during a visit to the Demilitarised Zone, where they were briefed on the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement and the measures in place to maintain stability, manage escalation, and prevent misunderstandings.

The NATO PA delegation welcomed Seoul’s ongoing political and practical support for Ukraine. Parliamentarians discussed how Korea’s deepening contributions and cooperation with like-minded partners help uphold the rules-based international order and challenge threats posed by revisionist powers.

The Republic of Korea is home to the largest United States Army installation overseas. The enduring importance of the U.S. military footprint was highlighted in conversation with Major General Anthony M. Henderson, Director of Plans and Policy, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, is intrinsic to ensuring stability and deterrence across the increasingly interconnected Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic theatres.

The delegation heard first-hand from legislators of the National Assembly about the country’s bold defence ambitions. President Lee Jae Myung recently announced that the country aims to become the world’s fourth-largest defence power by 2030, driven by a surge in defence-aerospace research and development (R&D) and exports. These aspirations were clearly reflected in discussions at Hanwha Aerospace, one of Korea’s flagship defence and aerospace companies. They highlighted the need for ensuring interoperability with NATO platforms and the need to build on lessons learnt in Ukraine regarding artillery survivability, logistics and precision.

At Hyundai Rotem, the defence arm of Hyundai Group, discussions centred around uncrewed vehicles and Artificial Intelligence, which have both featured frequently in reports of the Science and Technology Committee.

Korea’s remarkable pace of technological development was a central pillar of the visit. Discussions focused on how Korea is integrating artificial intelligence, autonomy, space-based systems, and unmanned platforms into its defence architecture. The delegation welcomed the ROK’s ambition to strengthening their defence partnerships with NATO countries, underscoring how the democratic values shared by the Republic of Korea and Allies can provide a strong basis for defence industrial cooperation.

During bilateral parliamentary exchanges, NATO PA members and their Korean counterparts explored deepening cooperation on emerging security domains. This includes cyber operations, AI-enabled resilience, and joint approaches to technology governance.

Chair Jarno Limnell commented, “The Republic of Korea, a like-minded partner, stands at a pivotal moment in its defence and industrial development, positioning itself to become one of the world’s leading exporters of advanced military systems. Through parliamentary engagement, we can explore the potential to foster deeper cooperation on emerging security domains. Increased collaboration, from AI and unmanned systems to space and cyber, could benefit both Allies and the Republic of Korea.”

Looking ahead, the NATO PA delegation expressed strong support for enhanced industrial collaboration, technology sharing, and parliamentary dialogue, as the country’s ambition to shape global norms and force modernisation resonates deeply with NATO’s strategic objectives.

The visiting delegation comprised 15 members of the NATO PA Sub-Committee on Technology Trends and Security from 11 Allied countries and was chaired by Jarno Limnell (Finland).

