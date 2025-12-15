Parliamentary Transatlantic Forum in Washington, D.C. Emphasises Need for Resolute Commitment by NATO Parliaments to Underwrite Stronger Future Defence

Allied legislators convened in Washington, D.C., from 8 10 December for the 25th Annual Parliamentary Transatlantic Forum to discuss shared security priorities at a pivotal moment for the Alliance. More than 130 parliamentarians from all 32 Allied nations gathered in the U.S. Congress alongside senior U.S. officials, NATO leaders, defence industry executives, partner diplomats, and experts for three days of high-level dialogue – an exceptional demonstration of transatlantic unity at NATO’s largest annual parliamentary gathering in Washington.

In their opening remarks, NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello, Representative Michael R. Turner, and NATO PA Secretary General Dr. Benedetta Berti set a strong tone for the Forum. Dr. Berti emphasised that Euro-Atlantic security is facing some of its most severe challenges in NATO’s history, underscoring the need for parliaments to play a central role in reinforcing Allied defence. This year’s Forum focused on four core priorities: expanding and innovating defence industrial production; protecting critical assets and infrastructure; sustaining long-term support for Ukraine; and deepening cooperation with strategic partners.

A keynote address by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT) Admiral Pierre Vandier, followed by expert-led panels, highlighted the Alliance’s collective commitment to addressing shared threats. Participants stressed the urgency of strengthening the transatlantic defence industrial base through increased production capacity, sustained investment, and greater alignment of procurement and industrial policies. Speakers highlighted cooperation with industry as essential to accelerating innovation and ensuring a resilient supply of defence capabilities.

Building on these discussions, subsequent sessions featured a series of standout contributions. NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska stressed the crucial role of parliamentarians in implementing the historic decisions taken at The Hague Summit, particularly regarding enhanced defence spending and sustained support for Ukraine, including through long-term mechanisms such as the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

U.S. congressional leaders shared powerful messages reaffirming that NATO remains the cornerstone of Euro-Atlantic security. They highlighted that U.S. commitment to the Alliance –and to Ukraine – is reflected in the National Defense Authorization Act expected to be adopted in the coming days. Members stressed that fulfilling Article 3 obligations through robust national defence investments is vital to upholding the mutual defence commitments at the heart of the Washington Treaty. They also noted the need for Allies to increase pressure on Russia while addressing growing challenges posed by China’s accelerating military build-up.

The Forum reaffirmed the Allies’ steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and long-term security. Ukrainian representatives and defence experts briefed participants on the military situation, capability needs, and diplomatic and legal efforts to secure a just and durable peace. Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, delivered a strong message on Ukraine’s resilience and called for continued and accelerated Allied assistance as Russia’s war of aggression nears its fourth year. Parliamentarians emphasised that sustained military, political, and economic support – alongside expanded cooperation with Ukraine’s defence industry – remains essential to strengthening Ukraine’s resilience and supporting its future Euro-Atlantic integration.

Participants also assessed wider regional developments – from the Middle East and the Sahel to the Western Balkans and the Indo-Pacific – highlighting growing cross-regional linkages and the importance of working with partners such as Australia to address emerging challenges. Overall, the Forum once again demonstrated the indispensable contribution of parliamentary diplomacy to strengthening NATO’s shared security and safeguarding the unity that underpins the Alliance.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is institutionally separate from NATO but serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions among legislators and citizens of the Alliance.