Charles Paul Collins’s Critically Acclaimed New Book Life Curriculum Earns Five-Star Reviews from Readers’ Favorite

The first major expansion of Collins’s Life Crafting Masterclass on Udemy.com inspires readers to explore personal growth, family heritage, and life performance

Life Curriculum is an extraordinary guide to understanding how the habits, routines, and inherited practices of our early life shape who we become.” — Jamie Michele for Readers’ Favorite

MILFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers’ Favorite, among the largest and most respected book review platforms on the Internet, has recently published five 5-star reviews of Charles Paul Collins’s new book Life Curriculum: What You Learn and Practice Makes You Who You Are.

Available globally on Amazon Books, this nonfiction personal development guide has generated significant buzz and received high praise from critics at Readers’ Favorite, who describe it as “a groundbreaking guide that introduces you to the Life Performance Management Framework™, a systematized approach to personal development modeled after ancient craft traditions and modern organizational excellence.”

Marie-Hélène Fasquel—French professor of English and American literature, accomplished author, lecturer, literary columnist, and World Teaching Prize finalist—writes in her 5-star review, “This book is unique, and I have read a lot of self-development books for my family and my students. I will highly recommend it to some of my students who will be interested in such guidance. It can be read from age fifteen on. Thank you, Charles Paul Collins, for such a gem of a book!”

Similarly, Pikasho Deka awards Life Curriculum 5-stars for its accessible guidance and practical impact, stating, “What I found most impressive about Collins’s approach—apart from the meticulous attention to detail—is how he presents the contents. Due to the in-depth explanations and examples, the principles are easily understandable and practically applicable in everyday life scenarios. Highly recommended.”

Collins’s work draws on input from a global audience, including more than 3,400 Udemy students as well as podcast listeners and interviewees worldwide. Life Curriculum offers readers an actionable blueprint for transformation by delivering a framework, performance measures, and a continuous improvement process. As Collins reflects, “If books like Atomic Habits and The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People resonated with you, Life Curriculum provides the next step: a lifelong, actionable blueprint to master the art and science of intentional living.”

Christian Sia, in his 5-star review, highlights the book’s unique integration: “The greatest strength of Life Curriculum is its fusion of traditional wisdom with proven systems. Charles Paul Collins’s background in organizational performance management brings rigor and clarity to what is often an amorphous field of ‘self-help,’ providing you not just with inspiration but with actionable steps to enrich your life and take it in the direction you want.”

About Life Crafting

“Life Crafting” is taught in colleges and universities worldwide—including Harvard University, the University of California, Berkeley, and Erasmus University Rotterdam—and is fundamentally changing the landscape of personal development education in the twenty-first century.

About the Life Crafting Masterclass by Charles Paul Collins

More than thirty years ago, Charles Paul Collins began researching and writing on Life Crafting as a comprehensive framework for personal development. Life Crafting helps individuals understand how all aspects of their lives interconnect—akin to seeing the cover of a jigsaw puzzle box and grasping the big picture.

In addition to his highly regarded Life Crafting Masterclass, which has enrolled over 3,300 Udemy students, Collins offers the Life Crafting Channel on YouTube, the Life Crafting Journal on Medium, and the Life Crafting Podcast on Spotify—expanding his reach and impact among lifelong learners and personal growth communities.

About Udemy

Udemy, headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Brazil, Ireland, and Turkey, hosts more than eighty thousand courses created by thirty-five thousand instructors and has served over twenty-four million students. As a leading global learning platform, Udemy offers a dynamic marketplace for personal and professional development. Collins’s new book, now available on Amazon, is a greatly expanded version of the course content he presents in his Life Crafting Masterclass on Udemy. Two additional books in the series—Life Journey: From Apprenticeship to Mastery and Beyond and Life Masterpiece: The Pursuit of Excellence—are both scheduled for release in 2026.

Recognition by Readers’ Favorite

Readers’ Favorite, accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, has long been a trusted resource for emerging and established authors. The platform has earned recognition from the Association of Independent Authors and respect from major publishers, including Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins. The glowing reviews by Readers’ Favorite further cements Life Curriculum as a standout work in the personal development genre.

About the Author - Bridging Literature and Personal Development

Collins is a recognized leader in personal development. He is the creator of the Life Crafting Masterclass on Udemy, a highly rated course with more than 3,300 participants, empowering individuals to design lives of purpose and fulfillment. He is an author and researcher with a passion for uncovering deep historical narratives. His five-star debut novel, The Remembering: Of Leather and Stone, is a gripping family saga set in nineteenth-century Milford, Massachusetts.

Where to Learn More

Readers can explore additional reviews, the author’s biography, news and more at Google's Knowledge Panel on Charles Paul Collins, and at the author's website - www.CharlesPaulCollins.com

