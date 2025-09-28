The Remembering of Leather & Stone by Charles Paul Collins Achieves #58 Position in Amazon's Top 100 Best Sellers List

#58 on Amazon's Best Sellers List Theirs were the lives of ordinary people, forgotten by time—until rediscovered by fate. Milford Historical Society Museum

Acclaimed Historical Fiction Novel Continues to Captivate Readers with Powerful Immigrant Story

MILFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Paul Collins' critically acclaimed historical fiction novel, "The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone," has achieved the remarkable milestone of reaching #58 on Amazon's Top 100 Best Sellers List, cementing its position as a standout work in contemporary American literature.

The novel, which chronicles the extraordinary journeys of Irish and Italian immigrant families navigating the American dream in 19th-century Milford, Massachusetts, has garnered widespread critical acclaim since its publication. This latest achievement reflects the book's growing resonance with readers seeking authentic stories of resilience, heritage, and the immigrant experience.

A Story Born from Three Decades of Research

"The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone" tells the compelling stories of Cornelius Collins, who fled Ireland's Great Famine, and Giuseppe Ambrosini, an Italian stonecutter who arrived in America with dreams of prosperity. Collins, lacking formal education but possessing unwavering determination, found work in a boot factory on Central Street in Milford. Ambrosini, born January 19, 1866, in Lombardia, Italy, brought his expertise in stone-cutting, mathematics, and architecture to work in the renowned Milford Pink Granite quarries.

Charles Paul Collins dedicated three years to researching his family history and Milford's rich heritage to craft this deeply personal yet universally relatable narrative. The novel masterfully weaves together historical events with the likely experiences of his ancestors, creating what critics have called "a compelling American saga".

Critical Acclaim and Recognition

The book has received extraordinary praise from respected literary reviewers and organizations:

SPR Reviews proclaimed it "remarkable in scope, emotion, and timeliness," noting that the novel "effectively brings these vital stories to enduring life. Sensitive, creative, and transportive, this is a must-read for avid readers of historical fiction, as well as anyone who wants to implicitly understand the American immigrant experience".

Chrissy Very of Reader Views Book Reviews recommended the book "to anyone who wants a deeper look at understanding the events that could have unknowingly shaped their existence and the experiences – both good and bad – that their historical family experienced".

Diane Donovan, Senior Reviewer at Midwest Book Review, praised it as "a powerful work of historical fiction" that "reflects genealogy's translation into not just the tapestry of Charles Paul Collins's relatives, but its influence on modern America".

Andy Hutchings of Readers' Favorite Reviews described Collins' prose as "simply beautiful, faithfully recreating the world of his ancestors with an attention to detail and insight that often feels like pure poetry." He declared the novel "an essential read for fans of historical fiction, painstakingly researched and effortlessly stunning in the sweeping tale it tells".

Recognition by Historical Institutions

The Milford Historical Commission (MHC) has formally recognized Collins for his contribution to preserving the town's heritage through this work. The Commission praised how the novel brings Milford's past to life, providing readers with deeper understanding of early settlers' experiences and the historical events that shaped the community. The MHC, The Milford Town Library and St. Mary of the Assumption Parish will co-host a townwide gathering and reading by the author at the Milford Memorial Hall on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 2:00 pm. Visit The Remembering Event on Facebook.

Themes That Resonate Today

The novel explores timeless themes that continue to resonate with contemporary readers: wealth gaps, the disconnect between politics and people, harsh working conditions, and the lingering threat of discrimination during contentious times. Through fabricated journal entries that feel authentically historical, Collins presents a generations-long portrait of the immigrant experience, layered with emotional and historical detail.

The narrative spans critical periods in American history, from the horrors of the Civil War through violent battles for labor rights, disruptive technological revolutions, and a nation wrestling with its racial and cultural identities. As Cornelius Collins notes in the novel, the fate of many people is to be forgotten by time, but this work ensures their vital stories achieve enduring life.

About the Author

Charles Paul Collins is a master storyteller with a passion for uncovering and sharing the rich history of his Irish and Italian American ancestry. Drawing from decades of personal research, Collins has crafted a narrative that resonates deeply with readers, offering a poignant exploration of the immigrant experience and family legacy. His debut novel represents the culmination of three decades of meticulous research.

Availability and Additional Information

"The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone" is available through Amazon Books. Readers can explore additional reviews, the author’s biography, news and more at Google's Knowledge Panel on Charles Paul Collins, and at the author's website - www.CharlesPaulCollins.com

The novel's achievement of reaching #58 on Amazon's Best Sellers List underscores its powerful impact on readers seeking authentic historical narratives that illuminate the experiences of "common people" whose resilience and sacrifice paved the way for generations that followed.

"The story of how it was in their time."

Legal Disclaimer:

