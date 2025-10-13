Huntsville, AL Business Coach Shows Dog Trainers How to Build a Six-Figure Career

Veteran dog trainer and business coach Dale Buchanan of Top Gun Dog Training announces the release of his new book, The Business of Dog Training.

I wrote this book because too many great dog trainers struggle with the business side of dog training.” — Dale Buchanan

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 40 years as an entrepreneur and building his own six-figure dog training business from the ground up, Dale is sharing the strategies, tools, and lessons that helped him succeed, without the fluff or false promises. This book is a straightforward, real-world guide for aspiring and experienced dog trainers who want to make a full-time living doing what they love.The Business of Dog Training: How to Make $100,000 a Year as a Mobile Dog Trainer, now available for sale in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats."I wrote this book because too many great dog trainers struggle with the business side of dog training," Dale says. "They know how to train dogs, but no one ever taught them how to get clients, price their programs, or grow sustainably without burning out."The Business of Dog Training covers key topics such as:- How to price and sell high-ticket in-home training programs- Marketing strategies that work in your local area- Time and energy management for solo trainers- Handling slow months, objections, and burnout- Creating additional income streams beyond lessonsUnlike many generic business books, this one is written specifically for dog trainers who work in clients' homes, offering a practical blueprint they can apply immediately.Customer Review“Packed with essential information every dog trainer should know, whether you’re just starting out or growing an established business. Clear, practical, and easy to follow. A must-read for anyone in the dog training industry.”Lisa M.The Business of Dog Training delivers what you need to know—straightforward and without hype. The book is now available on Amazon About the AuthorDale Buchanan is a professional dog trainer at Top Gun Dog Training with nearly two decades of experience in the pet industry. He operates a successful mobile dog training business in Huntsville, AL, and coaches other trainers across the country on how to grow profitable, sustainable companies doing what they love. Dale is the Huntsville Business Coach

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.