Quality Business Awards have awarded Top Gun Dog Training the 2025 Best Dog Trainer in Huntsville, AL.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusively known in Huntsville, AL. area for his puppy training and dog behavior modification programs, Dale Buchanan of Top Gun Dog Training has been bestowed with the prestigious title of The Best Dog Trainer of 2025. This remarkable achievement marks the third consecutive year that Top Gun Dog Training has been honored with this award.There are over 50 dog trainers in the Northern Alabama area. Top Gun Dog Training achieved an overall quality score exceeding 95% in the categories of Satisfaction, Service, Reputation, and Quality to win this award. You can learn more about Top Gun Dog Training's award on the Quality Business Awards website.Top Gun Dog Training offers training sessions in the owner’s home in the Huntsville, AL, area. Sessions cover basic obedience, leash training, and socialization skills for puppies and dogs of all ages. Dale’s training methods focus on positive reinforcement.“Top Gun Dog Training is a 10-star dog obedience training. We were having some behavior problems with our German Shepherd rescue dog—the dog had been traumatized before we adopted him, had a rough life, and was very antisocial and didn’t trust anybody. Dale calmly and effectively worked with our adoptee and has worked wonders in showing us, along with teaching the dog proper socialization and getting past his previous traumas. Dales 8 8-week course was well worth the time and money. Top Gun is top-notch in helping us learn how to manage our new dog's reactivity, fear, and conflict resolution. In 8 weeks, our dog has learned so much that we would have never been able to do on our own.”Karen - Madison, ALIn addition to winning this award, Dale has published three top-selling puppy training books, hosted 100 Puppy Talk Podcast episodes, and successfully trained over 1,200 puppies. All of Dale’s work has been well-received, with glowing 5-star reviews.“We contacted Dale before we got our puppy Snoopy & that was the best decision we made. He helped us with all the stages a puppy goes through & was amazing at teaching us how the commands worked & why. You can tell he knows his stuff & is fantastic with dogs. He even brought little gifts for Snoopy at each visit! We cannot thank him enough for helping us through the challenging stages a puppy goes through. I would highly recommend Dale!”Andrea - Huntsville, ALTop Gun Dog Training is available to take on new clients for dog and puppy training. Fill out this form for a free phone consultation.

